Schneider Electric to invest Rs 300 crore in Hyderabad factory

Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, laid the foundation stone for its state-of-the-art smart factory at GMR Industrial Park on Thursday.

KTR along with Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France and Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd at the foundation stone laying programme in Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, laid the foundation stone for its state-of-the-art smart factory at GMR Industrial Park on Thursday. The company is investing about Rs 300 crore and the facility is expected to create empl-oyment for 1,000 job seekers.

Spread over 18 acres, the upcoming unit will be the company’s second factory in Telangana, serving as a harbinger of growth while strengthening resilience in supply chain operations. The new facility will be developed in two phases. The first phase with 2 lakh square ft facility area is expected to be completed in September 2023.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who was present on the occasion, said: “The upcoming smart factory will greatly contribute to the State’s economy, which is bolstering its position as a leading investment destination. With India rising as an economic powerhouse, the opportunities are huge. We believe this facility, apart from catering to the needs of the industry, will also magnify revenue generation opportunities and boost job creation.”

Emmanuel Lenain, said, “This factory will be a demonstration of how state-of-the-art technology can support sustainable manufacturing and job creation. It is also emblematic of Telangana’s economic dynamism and attractiveness for French businesses. Schneider Electric’s decades-long presence in India is a success story that mirrors the strength of the Indo-French partnership and France’s commitment to helping India meet its sustainable development goals.”

The Schneider Electric Smart Factory in Hyderabad recently earned the recognition of an Advanced Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum. Manufacturing the mission-critical products, this Hyderabad smart factory has leveraged Schneider Electric’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) based EcoStruxure Solutions backed by AI deep learning, IOT infrastructure, and both predictive and prescriptive analytics.

