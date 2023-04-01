GHMC starts door-to-door collection of construction and demolition waste

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has started a door-to-door collection of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste from the city, similar to the door-to-door collection of garbage. C&D agencies in GHMC are using smaller vehicles with 2-6 tonnes capacity in all GHMC circles to collect the smaller quantities of C&D waste generated from building renovations or minor repairs. For the C&D waste generated from the demolition of buildings and construction of apartments and new buildings, larger vehicles with 16-25 tonnes capacity are being deployed.

The GHMC generates around 2,000 MT/day of C&D waste, and currently, there are two operational C&D waste processing plants (Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda) with a capacity of 500 TPD each. Additionally, two more C&D waste processing plants are under construction, with a processing capacity of 500 TPD each. Citizens can contact the C&D waste contractors to collect and transport their waste to the recycling plants for safe disposal. The citizens also have the option to transport their waste to the nearest plant using their vehicles. However, they need to pay the requisite user charges to the respective contractors at their doorsteps or plants as applicable.

The C&D waste contractors are authorised to levy penalties on violators who dump waste at unauthorised places such as nalas, lakes under the flyovers, and open places, etc. GHMC takes necessary action against repeated violators.

Therefore, GHMC has requested citizens to use the authorised C&D waste contractors to dispose of their excess waste to reduce air pollution, protect water bodies, prevent flooding, preserve natural resources for future generations, and to ensure a sustainable Swachh Hyderabad.

For the eight circles of GHMC covering Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, RC Puram and Patancheru, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram, the C&D waste will be collected by M/s Hyderabad C&D waste Management Ltd (SPV of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) and will be transported to Jeedimetla C&D waste recycling plant.

User charges will be Rs 398.50/MT, and if the generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges shall be Rs 99.62/MT.

Those interested can contact toll-free 1800-120-1159 and WhatsApp no: 9100927073. For the seven circles of GHMC covering Uppal, Hayathnagar, L B Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, and Amberpet, the C&D waste will be collected by M/s Hyderabad C&D Waste Management Ltd (SPV of

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) and will be transported to Fathullaguda Waste Recycling Plant.

User charges will be Rs 388.75/MT, and if the generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges shall be Rs 97.20/MT. Those interested can contact toll-free no: 1800-120-1159 and WhatsApp no: 9100927073.

For the eight circles of GHMC covering Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, the C&D waste will be collected by M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy and transported to the Shamshabad C&D recycling plant area. User charges will be Rs 405/MT, and if the generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges shall be Rs 101.25/MT. Those interested can contact toll-free No: 1800-203-0033 and WhatsApp No: 7330000203.

GHMC PROPERTY TAX COLLECTION CROSSES Rs 1,640 CR

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has netted Rs 1,640 crore in property tax by the evening of March 31, the last day of tax payment for FY 2022-23. The civic body was hopeful of another Rs 30 crore collection by the end of the day as Citizen Service Centres at the GHMC Circle Offices and Head Office were kept open till night. Citizens are also making payments online. In the last financial year, the GHMC collected around Rs 1,495 crore property tax. As per the GHMC data, out of the 13,53,264 assessments, till Thursday, 7,73,098 property owners had paid tax online while 1,31,603 paid through Mee Seva centre.

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has started a door-to-door collection of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste from the city, similar to the door-to-door collection of garbage. C&D agencies in GHMC are using smaller vehicles with 2-6 tonnes capacity in all GHMC circles to collect the smaller quantities of C&D waste generated from building renovations or minor repairs. For the C&D waste generated from the demolition of buildings and construction of apartments and new buildings, larger vehicles with 16-25 tonnes capacity are being deployed. The GHMC generates around 2,000 MT/day of C&D waste, and currently, there are two operational C&D waste processing plants (Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda) with a capacity of 500 TPD each. Additionally, two more C&D waste processing plants are under construction, with a processing capacity of 500 TPD each. Citizens can contact the C&D waste contractors to collect and transport their waste to the recycling plants for safe disposal. The citizens also have the option to transport their waste to the nearest plant using their vehicles. However, they need to pay the requisite user charges to the respective contractors at their doorsteps or plants as applicable. The C&D waste contractors are authorised to levy penalties on violators who dump waste at unauthorised places such as nalas, lakes under the flyovers, and open places, etc. GHMC takes necessary action against repeated violators. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Therefore, GHMC has requested citizens to use the authorised C&D waste contractors to dispose of their excess waste to reduce air pollution, protect water bodies, prevent flooding, preserve natural resources for future generations, and to ensure a sustainable Swachh Hyderabad. For the eight circles of GHMC covering Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, RC Puram and Patancheru, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram, the C&D waste will be collected by M/s Hyderabad C&D waste Management Ltd (SPV of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) and will be transported to Jeedimetla C&D waste recycling plant. User charges will be Rs 398.50/MT, and if the generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges shall be Rs 99.62/MT. Those interested can contact toll-free 1800-120-1159 and WhatsApp no: 9100927073. For the seven circles of GHMC covering Uppal, Hayathnagar, L B Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, and Amberpet, the C&D waste will be collected by M/s Hyderabad C&D Waste Management Ltd (SPV of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) and will be transported to Fathullaguda Waste Recycling Plant. User charges will be Rs 388.75/MT, and if the generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges shall be Rs 97.20/MT. Those interested can contact toll-free no: 1800-120-1159 and WhatsApp no: 9100927073. For the eight circles of GHMC covering Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, the C&D waste will be collected by M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy and transported to the Shamshabad C&D recycling plant area. User charges will be Rs 405/MT, and if the generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges shall be Rs 101.25/MT. Those interested can contact toll-free No: 1800-203-0033 and WhatsApp No: 7330000203. GHMC PROPERTY TAX COLLECTION CROSSES Rs 1,640 CR Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has netted Rs 1,640 crore in property tax by the evening of March 31, the last day of tax payment for FY 2022-23. The civic body was hopeful of another Rs 30 crore collection by the end of the day as Citizen Service Centres at the GHMC Circle Offices and Head Office were kept open till night. Citizens are also making payments online. In the last financial year, the GHMC collected around Rs 1,495 crore property tax. As per the GHMC data, out of the 13,53,264 assessments, till Thursday, 7,73,098 property owners had paid tax online while 1,31,603 paid through Mee Seva centre.