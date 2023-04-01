North East calling

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven Sisters, a quaint cafe located on Road No 12, Banjara Hills with blue interiors and cute decors is where the lanterns are seen covered in baskets. A pink tree which makes the entire look of the cafe so vibrant and not to forget their roots; whom they worship, Lord Buddha. A glimpse of the names of the north-eastern states are very interestingly put up with a twist of foreign countries mentioned too which are dangled up on the wall namingly Bhutan/ Philippines, Singapore/ Meghalaya, China/ Arunachal Pradesh, Thailand/ Mizoram, Myanmar/Manipur, S-Korea/ Sikkim, Vietnam/ Assam, Japan/ Nagaland, Tripura/ KPG and Nepal/ Darjeeling.

“We serve the most authentic himalayan north east food at the Seven Sisters with varied dishes ranging from regular momos, dimsums, baos to ramen,” explained Phira War, the Assistant Restaurant Manager.

We started our experience of tasting with Veg Chilli Basil Dimsum which is the most talked about and the taste was unbeatable. We moved onto the next one, Veg Jhol Momo which is a traditional Nepali momo served with spicy timbur and peanut based curry or soup which is popularly known as jhol or achar. Our next pick was an authentic Tibetan dish Veg Phaley prepared with bread stuffed with veggies.

The next two dishes were very prepared by the Chef himself namely, Chef’s Special Sushi and Nepali Pizza. The cheese was stuffed beautifully and blended well with avocado as the toppings along with a dash of green wasabi. The latter had a minimalist appeal but it was mouth-watering. All in all the special dishes were finger-licking good.

Next, we got our hands on Lotus Steam Bao Bun which was tweaked with teriyaki sauce and mayonnaise sauce; served in a bao bun. The dish was topped with a lotus stem for the flavour and it tasted and looked pleasing. The dish and the taste looked very pleasing.

The tale of Seven Sisters comes to an end with the most explored dish, the Burmese dish, Khao Suey. A dish where all the core ingredients to mix were served with a coconut curry to dilute those noodles and to give them a touch. After adding the ingredients — coriander, basil leaf, bird’s eye chili, green chili, spring green onions, white sauce, peanut sauce, garlic fry, onion fry and lemon — the dish looks complete and is ready to eat. For those who are a sucker of authentic himalayan food and are wanting to embrace the other side of India are welcomed with open hands by the warmest staff.

