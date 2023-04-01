Home Cities Hyderabad

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh kicks up another row, calls for Hindu Rashtra

He also found fault with the Hyderabad police for filing cases against him for speaking against love jihad, Ayodya Ram Mandir martyrs, cow slaughter. 

Published: 01st April 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh found himself at the centre of another controversy by making communally sensitive and abusive remarks during a Shoba Yatra held on Sriram Navami in the Old City. He declared that he will renounce politics to make India a Hindu Raj. 

“I will leave these politics, where the advocacy of Hindu rights is hindered. Now, I wear a saffron turban and my only aim is to make my Bharat a Hindu rashtra. No force will stop me from formation of a Hindu rastra,” Raja Singh roared amidst cheers, while speaking standing atop a vehicle during the yatra. 

“There are more than 50 Islamic nations in the world and more than 150 Christian-majority nations. I want to ask those opposing the idea, ‘why can’t India be declared a Hindu rashtra? Every part (state or region) that split from India became an Islamic nation,” Singh said. 

He also found fault with the Hyderabad police for filing cases against him for speaking against love jihad, Ayodya Ram Mandir martyrs, cow slaughter. 

“I know they will send me to jail after Sri Ram Navami. But, my friends, you need to raise your voice for Akhand Hindu rastra,” Singh said. 

He also made the crowd in the Shoba Yatra to take a pledge to make India a Hindu nation.  Meanwhile, it is learnt that Hyderabad police have sought a legal opinion on the alleged objectionable remarks made by Raja Singh to initiate legal proceedings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Singh T Raja Singh Hindu rashtra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp