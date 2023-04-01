Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh kicks up another row, calls for Hindu Rashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh found himself at the centre of another controversy by making communally sensitive and abusive remarks during a Shoba Yatra held on Sriram Navami in the Old City. He declared that he will renounce politics to make India a Hindu Raj.

“I will leave these politics, where the advocacy of Hindu rights is hindered. Now, I wear a saffron turban and my only aim is to make my Bharat a Hindu rashtra. No force will stop me from formation of a Hindu rastra,” Raja Singh roared amidst cheers, while speaking standing atop a vehicle during the yatra.

“There are more than 50 Islamic nations in the world and more than 150 Christian-majority nations. I want to ask those opposing the idea, ‘why can’t India be declared a Hindu rashtra? Every part (state or region) that split from India became an Islamic nation,” Singh said.

He also found fault with the Hyderabad police for filing cases against him for speaking against love jihad, Ayodya Ram Mandir martyrs, cow slaughter.

“I know they will send me to jail after Sri Ram Navami. But, my friends, you need to raise your voice for Akhand Hindu rastra,” Singh said.

He also made the crowd in the Shoba Yatra to take a pledge to make India a Hindu nation. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Hyderabad police have sought a legal opinion on the alleged objectionable remarks made by Raja Singh to initiate legal proceedings.

HYDERABAD: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh found himself at the centre of another controversy by making communally sensitive and abusive remarks during a Shoba Yatra held on Sriram Navami in the Old City. He declared that he will renounce politics to make India a Hindu Raj. “I will leave these politics, where the advocacy of Hindu rights is hindered. Now, I wear a saffron turban and my only aim is to make my Bharat a Hindu rashtra. No force will stop me from formation of a Hindu rastra,” Raja Singh roared amidst cheers, while speaking standing atop a vehicle during the yatra. “There are more than 50 Islamic nations in the world and more than 150 Christian-majority nations. I want to ask those opposing the idea, ‘why can’t India be declared a Hindu rashtra? Every part (state or region) that split from India became an Islamic nation,” Singh said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also found fault with the Hyderabad police for filing cases against him for speaking against love jihad, Ayodya Ram Mandir martyrs, cow slaughter. “I know they will send me to jail after Sri Ram Navami. But, my friends, you need to raise your voice for Akhand Hindu rastra,” Singh said. He also made the crowd in the Shoba Yatra to take a pledge to make India a Hindu nation. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Hyderabad police have sought a legal opinion on the alleged objectionable remarks made by Raja Singh to initiate legal proceedings.