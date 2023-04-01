Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Secretary reviews work on food processing zones

With the increasing paddy production in the State, there is a need to promote setting up rice mills in these food processing zones, Santhi Kumari said. 

Published: 01st April 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari (Photo | Telangana govt portal)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday held a meeting with officials of the Industries department and took stock of the progress achieved in setting up Special Food Processing Zones in the State.  

Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD Narsimha Reddy and other officials were present.
The Chief Secretary told the officials that the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was to transform the State into a food and agriculture sector powerhouse by setting up Food Processing Zones based on the demand and feasibility in each district.

Accordingly, she directed the officials to formulate a strategy to promote food processing zones in seven places where there is a huge potential and demand from prospective investors.   

 

She wanted the officials to accord top priority and complete the process of allotting the lands for setting up rice mills within the next four to five months. 

