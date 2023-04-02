All-party panel lists out plan to curb stray dog menace in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has directed officials to take immediate action on the issue of stray dogs in the city after an all-party committee submitted a report on the matter. The committee was formed after a four-year-old boy, Pradeeep, was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Amberpet earlier this year, sparking nationwide outrage.

One of the main recommendations made by the committee was to increase the number of Veterinary Field Assistants (VFAs) at the ward level. The committee suggested that one VFA should be appointed for every two wards, with a total of 150 VFAs needed to support the sterilisation programme. The appointments should be made on an outsourcing basis until December, 2025 to speed up the program. The committee also suggested that separate vehicles should be arranged for the collection of non-vegetarian food waste from function halls, hotels, and restaurants to avoid attracting stray dogs. Notices should be issued to the owners of such establishments to ensure proper disposal of food waste and garbage.

To improve the infrastructure facilities for animal care, the committee recommended increasing the kennel capacity at existing animal care centres and constructing new ones in Serilingampally and Charminar zones. The deployment of laparoscopic equipment on a pilot basis and the use of stray dog catching vans in night shifts were also recommended.

The shortage of veterinary officers was identified as a major challenge, with only 12 officials currently working in the GHMC against the sanctioned 31 posts. The committee asked the civic body to take necessary steps to fill up the sanctioned posts, and if not possible, to appoint veterinary officers on a contract basis to supervise all activities of the veterinary section for two years. The members of the committee also suggested that volunteers and feeders be informed by veterinary officials about the deployment of dog squads in their areas.

This would enable them to assist in catching unsterilised dogs and help achieve the goal of 100% sterilisation.To effectively control the stray dog menace, the committee recommended hiring 10 additional stray dog catching vehicles along with the manpower to make it a total of 60 vehicles, with two per circle.

