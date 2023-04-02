Civic body issues notices to 19 fire-prone establishments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has identified 19 establishments in Hyderabad and Secunderabad that are prone to massive fire mishaps.

Following joint inspections of shops, commercial establishments, and godowns, the EVDM issued notices to the management of the concerned establishments to vacate or shift materials from the premises due to the presence of various inflammable scrap materials and gas cylinders.

The inspections also found that the establishments lacked basic fire safety measures. If the identified establishments do not rectify the deficits identified within three days of receiving the intimation notice, EVDM will issue show cause notices, and if they still fail to comply, the premises will be sealed.

The Central Enforcement Cell of EVDM has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on AMR Planet on ECIL Road in Secunderabad and Lifestyle at My Home Tycoon in Begumpet for collecting parking fees against GOMs 63.

