Another case filed against MLA Raja Singh

Meanwhile, Faisal Khan, who filed a complaint against Raja Singh, was also booked for allegedly making provocative statements.

Published: 03rd April 2023 06:58 AM

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspended Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh is facing another case for delivering a hate speech during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, this time in the Shahinayathgunj police station. The case has been registered under IPC sections 153A and 506, and is currently under investigation.

Earlier, a case was registered against him at Afzalgunj police station. Police are analysing videos of his speeches and investigating the content. Raja Singh is accused of hurting the sentiments of other communities.

Meanwhile, Faisal Khan, who filed a complaint against Raja Singh, was also booked for allegedly making provocative statements. Faisal Khan had spoken to a news channel and made comments that were deemed provocative.

