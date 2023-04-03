Ghatkesar emerging as an affordable investment choice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking to invest in real estate in Hyderabad at an affordable cost? Ghatkesar could be the perfect choice as it offers flats and plots at lower prices compared to other areas in the city. The expansion of Infosys in Pocharam campus will boost the real estate in Ghatkesar.

The expanded facility will include additional software development blocks, food courts, auditoriums and multi-level car parking, and will accommodate over 40,000 employees. The State government’s Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy is encouraging MNCs and developers to build their complexes and offices in the eastern parts of the city, which will also spur residential growth in Ghatkesar.

Several developers have already constructed apartments, villas, and independent houses near Ghatkesar. Moreover, the State government has requested the Centre to allot an industrial corridor on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway, which, if approved, would further boost real estate in Ghatkesar. The area is near NH 163, has good road and rail connectivity, and is near the ORR.

Currently, the cost of flats in Ghatkesar ranges from around Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per square foot, and a 1,200 square foot 2 BHK flat can be purchased within Rs 50 lakh. For those interested in investing in plots, the land is available at Rs 40,000 per square yard.

According to CREDAI Telangana Chairman Ch Ramchandra Reddy, the eastern parts of Hyderabad, including Uppal, Adibatla, and Ghatkesar, have abundant space and an edge to attract companies, builders, and buyers as there is a high saturation in the western corridor of the city.

