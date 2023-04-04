Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC re-allots lakes for rejuvenation under CSR

Civic body identifies alternative lakes for reassignment to agencies

Published: 04th April 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Due to ongoing legal issues and other local concerns, some corporate firms have backed out from their commitment to revitalize and conserve water bodies in the city under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This has affected the restoration of the lakes, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to reassign them to other organisations within the same district.

Six CSR agencies, including those responsible for Safilguda Lake, Masjid Banda Lake, Wipro Lake in Nanakramguda, Madinaguda Lake, Nanakramguda Lake in Serilingampally, and Meedikunta Lake, have reported difficulties in carrying out work at the adopted lakes due to legal complications, resulting in their withdrawal from the project.

Last July, the GHMC standing committee approved the adoption of 25 lakes for conservation by various agencies at their own expense under the CSR initiative for a two-year term. However, the Hyderabad Lakes & Water Bodies Management (HL&WBM) department of GHMC allotted three lakes - Safilguda, Wipro Lake, and Meedikunta Lake - without conducting a proper evaluation, despite the fact that these lakes had already been developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

To remedy this error, GHMC has identified alternative lakes for reassignment to agencies under the CSR program, which has been approved by the GHMC standing committee. The newly designated lakes include Chinnarayuni Cheruvu in Alwal (assigned to Jain Construction), Chakalivani Cheruvu (Sumadhura), Nanakramkunta, Oakbridge School (Vamsiram), Erla Chervu (Indis Smart Homes Private Limited), Edgavani Kunta in Gopanpally (Jayabheri Properties Private Limited), and Gosai Kunta in Gopanpally (Phoenix Group).

GHMC officials have revealed that three new corporate agencies have expressed interest in adopting three newly proposed lakes for development and have submitted a proposal for the same. These agencies include Kotha Cheruvu (Hitex Limited), Wipro Lake, Nanakramguda (TSIIC), and Khajaguda Lake (Divyasree NSL Infra Structure Limited, Midas Project Private Limited). GHMC will sign a two-year agreement with the three agencies after receiving approval from the standing committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp