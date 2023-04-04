Home Cities Hyderabad

Rights body run by NALSAR students alleges exploitation of contract workers on campus

The society claims that the administration has not paid minimum wages to contract workers for several years.

Published: 04th April 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalsar, a national law university, has been accused of violating labour laws by the Workers Welfare Society, a student-run informal body that advocates for workers’ rights on campus. The society claims that the administration has not paid minimum wages to contract workers for several years, and now that a new tender is in process, workers are being offered only the bare minimum without any compensation for past losses.

According to a bill submitted by the contractor and approved by the university in January 2023, workers receive a wage of Rs 311 per day, from which their provident fund, health insurance, and contractor’s profit are deducted.

When the Workers Welfare Society raised the issue, a committee was formed to give recommendations to the administration. The committee, consisting of two labour law professors, Dr Vasanthi Nimushakavi and Prakhar Ganguly, admitted that workers are being underpaid and highlighted several issues faced by workers. They proposed that workers should receive a wage of at least Rs 600 per day. However, the administration rejected the committee’s recommendation and decided to pay workers Rs 415 per day. Officials claim that the new tender will be approved within two weeks. 

“We are very unhappy with the way the workers have been treated. That is why we are proactively trying to help them,” said Dr K. Vidyulatha Reddy, the registrar. “We want to do it in a legally and procedurally correct way.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NALSAR Labour laws
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp