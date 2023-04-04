Stunning arrangements

Sumanjali Mummana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ohara School of Ikebana, Hyderabad Chapter, a voluntary non-profit organisation which was started in 1988 by late GrandMaster Horyu Meena Ananthnarayan, celebrated the founder’s birthday by organising an Ikebana exhibition with arrangements done by its members called “Gurusamhita”.

Ikebana is a Japanese art of flower arrangement that is based on three main lines that symbolise heaven, earth and mankind. The origin of Ikebana can be traced back to the ritualistic flower offerings in Buddhist temples in the sixth century. Nirmala Agarwal, the president of the Hyderabad chapter, talking about how 2023 is special as they complete 35 years, says, “This year is special, as it is 35 years since inception and the chapter is celebrating its Jade Jubilee.

With years of practice it brings about a sense of calmness and clarity in a person. It has been a journey of self-discovery for me personally. Practising Ikebana helps one to create a bond with nature and become more patient and calm. Each artist’s thoughts and working process are different and that’s what makes it so spectacular.”

For Meenakshi Sujanani, who is a member of the organisation, it’s always such a pleasure to be able to see such different forms of art. “I have been a student for decades now and it’s always such a pleasure to be able to see such different art, everyone has their own sense of artistic imagination and watching it come out in creation is so lovely.”

When asked about her idea this year, she says, “It has given me a sense of calm I couldn’t imagine otherwise. Coming to the theme this year, it was to add a lot of greens in our art, and what better than fresh plant leaves, heliconia specially, describes and sets the entire colour palette for my piece, which is minimal but with a pop of rich colour. It’s like paying tribute to the ever-green beauty of nature. Ikebana is more than just arrangements, it teaches you to live in the moment, how simple things in life can be the utmost beautiful.”

According to Hema Patkar, another member of the organisation,“Every time we have an event, it’s breathtaking - entering the area and seeing such stunning art, it’s different but equally incredible always. This year, I chose sunflowers as the main point. I wanted to combine colours and combinations for my piece, I collected a few items and have grown some on my own, a few dried pieces of sun flowers and some kept fresh, same with the leaves, arranged in handmade ceramic pots, describing how everything in nature has potential in every phase of its life and it’s important to acknowledge so.”

