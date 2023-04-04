Timeless Elegance

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This sartorial code has refused to change with the times: spun immaculately from cotton, the ramzan kurta transforms ordinary men into ethereal beings as if the divine essence of the holy month has seeped into the very fibres of their attire

The typical Ramzan kurta is so delicate and light that it seems to float on the wearers, barely grazing their skin. Its translucency is reminiscent of its character; each same yet looks unique in its texture and essence. It reflects the myriad facets of Ramzan's spirit, for this sartorial code is a part of everyday being. Some wear it on Fridays, and no man who participates in Ramzan fails to wear it on Eid.

We speak to some designers and stylists who are weaving together the celestial tapestry of faith, devotion, and reverence this year. "Plain white kurtas are a symbol of purity and divine grace. It hasn't changed over the years for a simple reason; it's pure and divine. White is also the colour that goes well on all skin complexions," says Sanjay David, a celebrity stylist.

The inornate design elements make it simply elegant. "There are no colours, although a tint of very light peach, beige, azure, and ivory are trending this year," says the stylist. He added, "Each fold of the fabric, usually linen, muslin, or just simple cotton, in the light creates folds of grey, disturbed only by the grace of a passing breeze."

Among these kurtas, there are those adorned with the subtlest of embroideries, their intricate designs woven in the very same shade of white. These delicate embellishments trace the contours of the fabric like a gentle caress. "People have been preferring chikankari kurtas for ages; there is nothing special about it per sale, but the chikankari embroidery adds depth to the plain kurtas," says Shiv Dwivedi, the chief designer at Sangeetha Chikan Emporium.

He added, "To the untrained eye, the patterns might seem like apparitions, but for those who look closely, they reveal a tapestry of stories and emotions, each stitch a mark of reverence. For this reason, we have been offering custom chikan designs."

Another variety, cut from the coarse yet noble cloth of Khadi, suggests the designer who doesn't trade Khadi. "Khadi handwoven together to create a garment that is both rugged and refined, much like the journey of fasting during Ramzan. I don't know about the trend; people rarely prefer Khadi, yet it is something that might gain some traction in the days to come," added Shiv.

Both designer and stylist agreed that the kurta resembles the time in Hyderabad when people were more polite, spoke in prose, and dressed to resemble the culture.



