TSRTC introduces new monthly bus pass policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a new policy regarding monthly bus passes in express services. The corporation has decided to grant monthly bus passes on a kilometre basis and remove the existing slab system.

In addition, toll plaza fees will now be included in the monthly bus pass. Previously, monthly bus pass holders had to pay toll plaza fees separately and show their bus pass to obtain a toll plaza ticket every day. The new policy eliminates this inconvenience and allows for a seamless travel experience for monthly bus pass holders.

According to TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, “Previously, the slab system was in force for express service monthly bus passes. For example, if a passenger travelled 51 km, they would receive a monthly bus pass for 55 km through the slab system. However, the management has now decided to grant bus passes based solely on the distance travelled, without the slab system.”

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a new policy regarding monthly bus passes in express services. The corporation has decided to grant monthly bus passes on a kilometre basis and remove the existing slab system. In addition, toll plaza fees will now be included in the monthly bus pass. Previously, monthly bus pass holders had to pay toll plaza fees separately and show their bus pass to obtain a toll plaza ticket every day. The new policy eliminates this inconvenience and allows for a seamless travel experience for monthly bus pass holders. According to TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, “Previously, the slab system was in force for express service monthly bus passes. For example, if a passenger travelled 51 km, they would receive a monthly bus pass for 55 km through the slab system. However, the management has now decided to grant bus passes based solely on the distance travelled, without the slab system.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });