Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Live performances have opened a new stage for an emerging trend in Hyderabad for the past five-six years, that of “performance” of poetry. It is not your old-school poetry recitation competition where students get judged over who picks up the designated tone the best, but rather a more relaxed, immersive experience.

Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events organised their first open mic for poetry on Sunday evening. Some 16 participants were selected for the final performance and the show was hosted by Shubhangi Pandey. Participants were free to perform in any language but all had to present their original content within 4 minutes.

While the post-pandemic scene made a lot of contributions to the poems that were performed and written out of a flow from a cathartic experience that comes with it, most of the poems also centred around love and heartbreaks.

Among a series of regular performers, there were a couple of new ones as well. Performing for the first time in Hyderabad, Atul Jain recited two of his poems in Hindi. A software engineer by profession and a poet of 7 years, he recited his poems themed on love, mothers and religion. While choosing to write about mothers who are tired of being mothers and carrying the load all alone, Atul says there is no particular ritual that he follows before writing his poems.

“I scribble whatever comes to my mind, take notes and then crafting happens but there is nothing specific that I write about,” he said. “It’s been only a year for me in Hyderabad and this was my first performance here. It was good to see the crowd supporting you,” he added.

Some of the interesting ones such as ‘an ode to my coastal city’ by Devina and ‘Ittwaar’ by Adithya caught attention of the audience. Sanjay’s lament on middle class practices connected well too. Manisha Singh, a software engineer from Hyderabad, introduced herself as, “Kabhi khushiyon bhara din ban jaati hun/ Toh kabhi gham bhari raat mein dhal jaati hun/ Kabhi doosron mein khushiyaan paati hun/ Toh kabhi dusro ke diye ghum mein murjha jaate hun”

Sharing these lines from her poem that described her own struggles and resilience, her poem questioning the existence of god was seamlessly intertwined with the themes of love, trust and faith in one another.

As the content of poetry changes with the change of times, social media being a trigger for anxiety also came up. Sanjana Saxena, an experienced performer, introduced herself as a full-time poet and a part-time doctor. Her beautifully woven threads of words centred around anxiety and insomnia coupled with brilliant recitation skills ended up in a power-packed performance. “I have been performing for the past five-six years and writing poetry since I was in class 12,” she said.

The last performance was by writer and director, Taher Ali Baig, who said that in order to express oneself through art, being a good person is the foremost criterion. “People fall in love and go through heartbreaks that give way to the expression that we saw today. However, rarely does a performer find the perfect combination of good writing and oration. I think, I personally am a better writer than an orator,” he said.

Focusing on how performance improves with practice, he added, “It was good to see so many people coming up on stage and sharing their content, with practise they will be able to hone their performance skills as well. It is appreciable that Rangbhoomi provides that space for artists to come up with their original content.”

Busy with directing two web series for two different OTT platforms, Baig said he wants to take his work done in the south to the national level. He has been working on the production of a couple of plays in Mumbai and said that he wants to give more opportunities to emerging artists.

HYDERABAD: Live performances have opened a new stage for an emerging trend in Hyderabad for the past five-six years, that of “performance” of poetry. It is not your old-school poetry recitation competition where students get judged over who picks up the designated tone the best, but rather a more relaxed, immersive experience. Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events organised their first open mic for poetry on Sunday evening. Some 16 participants were selected for the final performance and the show was hosted by Shubhangi Pandey. Participants were free to perform in any language but all had to present their original content within 4 minutes. While the post-pandemic scene made a lot of contributions to the poems that were performed and written out of a flow from a cathartic experience that comes with it, most of the poems also centred around love and heartbreaks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Among a series of regular performers, there were a couple of new ones as well. Performing for the first time in Hyderabad, Atul Jain recited two of his poems in Hindi. A software engineer by profession and a poet of 7 years, he recited his poems themed on love, mothers and religion. While choosing to write about mothers who are tired of being mothers and carrying the load all alone, Atul says there is no particular ritual that he follows before writing his poems. “I scribble whatever comes to my mind, take notes and then crafting happens but there is nothing specific that I write about,” he said. “It’s been only a year for me in Hyderabad and this was my first performance here. It was good to see the crowd supporting you,” he added. Some of the interesting ones such as ‘an ode to my coastal city’ by Devina and ‘Ittwaar’ by Adithya caught attention of the audience. Sanjay’s lament on middle class practices connected well too. Manisha Singh, a software engineer from Hyderabad, introduced herself as, “Kabhi khushiyon bhara din ban jaati hun/ Toh kabhi gham bhari raat mein dhal jaati hun/ Kabhi doosron mein khushiyaan paati hun/ Toh kabhi dusro ke diye ghum mein murjha jaate hun” Sharing these lines from her poem that described her own struggles and resilience, her poem questioning the existence of god was seamlessly intertwined with the themes of love, trust and faith in one another. As the content of poetry changes with the change of times, social media being a trigger for anxiety also came up. Sanjana Saxena, an experienced performer, introduced herself as a full-time poet and a part-time doctor. Her beautifully woven threads of words centred around anxiety and insomnia coupled with brilliant recitation skills ended up in a power-packed performance. “I have been performing for the past five-six years and writing poetry since I was in class 12,” she said. The last performance was by writer and director, Taher Ali Baig, who said that in order to express oneself through art, being a good person is the foremost criterion. “People fall in love and go through heartbreaks that give way to the expression that we saw today. However, rarely does a performer find the perfect combination of good writing and oration. I think, I personally am a better writer than an orator,” he said. Focusing on how performance improves with practice, he added, “It was good to see so many people coming up on stage and sharing their content, with practise they will be able to hone their performance skills as well. It is appreciable that Rangbhoomi provides that space for artists to come up with their original content.” Busy with directing two web series for two different OTT platforms, Baig said he wants to take his work done in the south to the national level. He has been working on the production of a couple of plays in Mumbai and said that he wants to give more opportunities to emerging artists.