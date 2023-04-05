25 suggestions to curb dog menace in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, has instructed GHMC officials to implement 25 of the 26 suggestions put forth by a high-level committee composed of corporators from various political parties to address the issue of stray dogs in the city.

The Mayor reviewed the committee’s suggestions with the Zonal Commissioner, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation), and committee members responsible for monitoring the Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) program and other measures taken by the Veterinary section at the GHMC head office.

The Mayor stated that any issues involving financial aspects will be discussed at the next Council meeting and, upon approval, sent to the state government for the green light. In addition to dog control measures, the Mayor indicated that sanitation improvements in the city will be discussed at a meeting scheduled for next week. Of the 26 items recommended by the Committee, 25 will be immediately implemented,

