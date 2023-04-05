Are you ready to be a vegan? Try for a day   

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Simi, who used to work as a journalist for 15 years, opened her all-vegan restaurant last year. She also happens to be the first vegan Indian to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. Coming from a family of farmers and being close to nature all her life, Simi says she has a great affinity for animals. “I come from a background where we were always connected with the environment. At a point, my grandparents reared 60-70 cows and never felt like commercialising any of the products,” she says.

On account of the upcoming World Health Day, she initiated a campaign where celebrities encourage individuals to adopt an all-vegan diet for a day. ‘Be Vegan For A Day’, as the initiative is called, has roped in many celebrities, including Academy Award winner lyricist Chandrabose and actors Ravi Varma and K Nagababu. The chairman of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Uppala Srinivas Gupta has also accepted the challenge to go all-vegan for a day, among journalists and other politicians.

Talking about her journey of adopting veganism, Simi said, “I turned fully vegan when I went to the US in 2014 and realised that there is a whole community centred around it. I was working as a program manager with a renowned radio station and there were about 10-12 vegan people who would not take any milk products, wear belts or even make-up,” she said, emphasising how the community helped her step into veganism slowly.

“I am a big fan of yoghurt and out of curiosity, started looking for alternatives of milk-yoghurt online and then realised there are so many options available, soy, almond, coconut, cashew and many other plant-based options,” she added.

She started experimenting with making her substitutes and came up with ‘Togu’, made of chickpeas and red beans. “I would distribute it among my friends and ask them to taste it. With their positive response, I was encouraged to invent more vegan foods,” said Simi.

When asked how difficult was it to remain restricted to a form of diet and yet become the first Indian vegan to conquer the 5895-meter-tall, Tanzanian mountain, she said that she encountered absolutely no physical issues while climbing. “Yes, when we go out for a coffee, you might find very limited options for a vegan diet but this does not mean a vegan diet is less nourishing. I never had any lack of protein in my body,” she said.

“People in Tanzania are so nice, they were always quite helpful and went along with my dietary restrictions. I would munch on my sweet potatoes, lentils and dry fruits whenever we halted for rest during the nine-day-long climb,” she further added.

On being asked how can one adopt a vegan diet, she said that it happens one step at a time. “I started with yoghurt. You have to ask yourself whether it’s the meat you crave or just the flavour. It is the idea of caring for animals and how they are treated at farms that keep me stuck to my diet,” she said.

Simi also added that vegan food might be a bit expensive but it is due to the effort it takes to find substitutes, without compromising on quality or taste. “Customers tell us the tailoring they want to be done. For example, if someone is allergic to peanuts or almonds, we look for alternatives,” she said.

Tips for shifting to a vegan diet

Keeping goals is important to stay focused and motivated.

Try shifting from dairy to plant-based milk and notice the difference in how you feel.

Instead of eating meat products, I have been exploring alternative plant-based recipes.

Making dietary changes can be like scientific research and experimentation, have fun with it.

Check your weight and blood test after one month, and you will notice a significant improvement in weight loss and blood health.

