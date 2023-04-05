My journey has been nothing less than a dream so far: Pooja Hegde

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forever New, the renowned fashion brand, announced the launch of its Spring Summer 23 collection curated by actress Pooja Hegde recently. Pooja is also the brand ambassador for the brand and as a leading actress across various film industries, makes her the perfect fit to come up with a collection. The new collection showcases an array of floral prints and tropical temptations, along with a burst of colour.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress says, “The inspiration behind the summer-spring collection of Forever New revolves around the concept of new beginnings and a celebration of femininity. The collection features soft, pastel colours, feminine prints, and florals. The cuts and silhouettes of the clothing items are flowy and relaxed, enabling the wearer to feel comfortable and confident in their skin.

Overall, the summer spring collection aims to inspire women to embrace their femininity and step into the brighter, warmer season with confidence and chic looks.” Further adding about why she chose to collaborate for the collection, “As someone who shares Forever New’s vision for elegance and sophistication, I’m delighted to launch the new spring-summer collection, which perfectly embodies the brand’s ethos. I have always been a huge admirer of the designs and aesthetics of the brand. They have always been elegant, feminine, and classy. I am extremely delighted to be a part of this beautiful journey. It was indeed an overwhelming experience for me.

The team assisting me was very friendly and accommodating, they made me feel comfortable throughout the process. I was very impressed with the collection and the attention to detail that went into designing each piece. The excitement was real as I got associated with a brand that celebrates and empowers women, by making them look and feel their best.”

The new spring-summer collection features a range of playful prints and vibrant colours. The fabrics used for this collection include cotton, linen, chiffon, and silk. Talking about the silhouettes, there is something for everyone. From skirts to jumpsuits, from chic workwear to breezy daytime dresses, the range offers a versatile range of options to suit any occasion.

Sharing about her journey in the fashion and film industry, Pooja says, “I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. From Miss Universe India 2010 runner up to doing several advertisements and fashion shows I finally was able to make my way in the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industry. The journey has been nothing less than a dream so far, and I don’t want this beautiful journey to end.” Elaborating on where Hyderabad stands on the fashion front, the Housefull 4 actress says, “Of late, I feel Hyderabad has pulled off a strong fashion game. I believe that the city has ample facilities to make it a fashion hub in the years to come.”

Balancing all these roles doesn’t come easy. “Some days are very stressful, and to de-stress, I love sweating out in the gym, working out with the speakers blaring my favourite music. I feel a long, relaxing massage can relieve stress and so does a short vacation,” shares Pooja, who has a lot of things planned for this year. “I am excited for the public to see my upcoming movies — Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Jana Gana Mana,” she signs off.

