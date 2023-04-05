Silicon Neurons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sai Sukruth Bezugam, a doctoral student at the Strukov Research Group at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), is from Hyderabad. He is reimagining the enigmatic language of neurons and synapses in the brain and is helping transmute them into silicon and electrons through neuromorphic computing, which is likely to be more advanced and sustainable than artificial intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT.

Neuromorphic computing is an emerging technology that aims to mimic the structure and function of the human brain to create more efficient and adaptable artificial intelligence systems. Sukruth's area of interest in neuromorphic computing lies in the study of the neocortex, the region of the brain that harbours a staggering array of interconnected neurons, each reaching out with delicate dendritic branches, forming a complex network of synaptic connections – the very essence of our thoughts and perceptions.

"Neuromorphic computing could achieve greater energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact," said Sukruth, whose master's thesis focused on developing a neuron model for recurrent networks based on the prefrontal cortex of the brain, where most cognition occurs, at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), which got him to UCSB. "One challenge is our incomplete understanding of the brain's inner workings. As we study the brain, we create biologically-inspired algorithms and innovative hardware, like memristors. These improve energy efficiency and computational capabilities in neuromorphic computing, bringing us closer to replicating the human brain's efficiency and adaptability," he added.

He highlighted the massive energy consumption of current AI systems like GPT-4 and emphasised the need for greater energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. "Neuromorphic computing offers a biologically plausible approach to bridge the gap between human and artificial intelligence. The challenge with current AI systems, like GPT-4, is their massive energy consumption. Humans demonstrate superior capabilities using only around 20 watts of power.

Sukruth also highlighted the importance of addressing challenges such as data privacy, security, and ethical considerations in the development of AI systems. He believes that regulatory frameworks, workforce development, and collaboration are essential for realising the full potential of AI while minimising its risks. "Developing AI systems that promote fairness, transparency, and accountability is a priority," he said.

Companies like Intel and IBM are already making neuromorphic systems, which are also being used in academic research such as the EU-funded Human Brain Project. “Neuromorphic systems hold promise for a wide range of applications,” he concluded.

