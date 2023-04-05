Turning one in style

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi’s love for food is known worldwide and when it comes to authentic vegetarian fare, the city has only a handful to count upon. Amongst the few is Gaurang’s Kitchen by ace fashion designer Gaurang Shah and much to our delight, the restaurant is celebrating its first anniversary.

Located in Jubilee Hills, no sooner one steps into the restaurant, they will be transported to a world of Indian heritage and food culture. The outdoor and indoor seating arrangements have its own vibe. The restaurant also does a little favour to take us back to the good old days where earlier people used to sit down and eat. They have taken care of all those minute traditional settings and collated in their restaurant. Meanwhile, the minor detailing like cutlery and crockery to chair to cushions were brought in and designed by Gaurang himself.

The restaurant on its anniversary evening has announced an extensive menu for the special evening, featuring a wide range of delicacies from different cuisines. The menu includes some of the signature dishes of Gaurang’s Kitchen, such as the Maharashtra poha patti samosa, tandoori paneer calzone, and crispy creamy cheesy pockets. The restaurant is also introducing some new dishes, such as the popcorn paneer, cucumber uttapam, and tandoori stuffed chaap.

For those who are on a diet and looking for healthier options, they have included Lauki idli and spinach/beetroot wrap in the menu. The restaurant is also serving some delectable appetizers — tandoori fruit chaat, Balochi aloo, and Bajri crackers with chana dal dip. The menu also features some international favourites, such as the hummus stuffed falafel and the crispy paneer makhani disc. They have not forgotten the street food lovers too and have included the Pav bhaji cones in the most different way and Kala khatta. There was a live pani puri counter for guests to tickle their taste buds with cold pani stored in ceramic pots.

To end the meal on a sweet note, they served their popular cookies & cream kulfi. The restaurant is also serving fillers such as Mug biryani and Shepherd’s Pie made by the Head chef of the restaurant, Lobo, who used soya, potato, special sauces and cheese on top for the vegetarian version of Shepherd’s Pie.

“We are thrilled to see the positive response we have received in the past year and we are excited to continue serving our guests with the same passion and dedication,” said Gaurang, who is widely acknowledged for Indian textile and Jamdani weave transformation.

“We believe that there is so much more to Indian vegetarian cuisine than just the usual dishes that are popular. Our aim is to revive forgotten recipes and bring them to the forefront so that our guests can experience the true diversity of Indian cuisine.” he added. The expansion plans of Gaurang’s Kitchen are also exciting news for food lovers who are looking to experience authentic Indian vegetarian cuisine to a wider audience. “Our aim is to make authentic Indian vegetarian cuisine accessible to more people and we believe that opening new branches is the best way to do that,” he concluded.

