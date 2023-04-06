Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC Town Planning wing generates Rs 1,454 crore revenue

During the last financial year, the civic body earned Rs 1,144.08 crore though building permissions and other charges.

Published: 06th April 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

revenue growth, earning estimate

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Town Planning wing of GHMC has generated Rs 1,454.76 crore in revenue by issuing building permissions and Occupancy Certificates during the financial year 2022-23.

During the last financial year, the civic body earned Rs 1,144.08 crore through building permissions and other charges.

According to the GHMC officials, four residential projects of 40 floors each and 53 residential projects of more than 30 metres in height (10-40 floors) were approved during 2022-23. The maximum building height permitted in the GHMC limits area is 165 metres (50 floors). The civic body also gave permission for seven commercial projects with more than 30 metres in height  (above 10 floors) and one commercial project with more than 40 floors.  

During the year, the GHMC gave 16,329 approvals, out of which 13,771 were building permissions and 2,581 Occupancy Certificates. This helped the civic body earn Rs 1,454.76 crore in revenue. Post-pandemic, the real estate sector witnessed significant growth thanks to the quick processing of building permissions ensured by the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Town Planning revenue
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp