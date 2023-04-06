GHMC Town Planning wing generates Rs 1,454 crore revenue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Town Planning wing of GHMC has generated Rs 1,454.76 crore in revenue by issuing building permissions and Occupancy Certificates during the financial year 2022-23.

During the last financial year, the civic body earned Rs 1,144.08 crore through building permissions and other charges.

According to the GHMC officials, four residential projects of 40 floors each and 53 residential projects of more than 30 metres in height (10-40 floors) were approved during 2022-23. The maximum building height permitted in the GHMC limits area is 165 metres (50 floors). The civic body also gave permission for seven commercial projects with more than 30 metres in height (above 10 floors) and one commercial project with more than 40 floors.

During the year, the GHMC gave 16,329 approvals, out of which 13,771 were building permissions and 2,581 Occupancy Certificates. This helped the civic body earn Rs 1,454.76 crore in revenue. Post-pandemic, the real estate sector witnessed significant growth thanks to the quick processing of building permissions ensured by the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), the officials said.

