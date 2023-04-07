Rains bring relief to Hyderabad residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various parts of the city on Thursday provided much-needed relief to the residents from the scorching heat on Thursday. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning that the State will experience heavy rainfall in the next two days.

A yellow alert has been issued stating that there is a possibility of rains and hailstorms in several districts including the city on April 7. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Bansilalpet recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday with 45.3 mm, followed by Chilkalguda (38 mm).

