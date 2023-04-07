Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman constable stops CP from entering exam centre with mobile

In the wake of Class X exam papers getting leaked, the CP went to a government school in Saroornagar to inspect the arrangements made there.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman constable, showing sincerity to the work assigned to her, on Thursday stopped Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Devendra Singh Chauhan from entering an examination centre as he was carrying mobile phones.

In the wake of Class X exam papers getting leaked, the CP went to a government school in Saroornagar to inspect the arrangements made there. To his surprise, the CP was stopped at the entrance by constable Kalpana of LB Nagar police station. She allowed Chauhan to enter the premises only after he handed over his mobile phones. The Police Commissioner appreciated Kalpana’s sincerity.

