Concert for a good cause: Armaan Malik wows crowd at fundraiser for student-run NGO

Sumanjali Mummana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Street Cause, the largest student-run NGO in Hyderabad is organizing RFC 9.0 live concert lead by renowned artists Armaan Malik and Band Capricio on April 8 at LB Stadium. Within a year, from its inception in 2009, they have done more than 15,000 projects, spending around 3 crores, impacting over 3 lakh people and 273 animals, establishing its divisions in more than 55 colleges all over Hyderabad with around 8,000 workforce and 10,000 alumni and 7 units working for different causes. They are doing service in major Indian cities like Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Pune.

Sharing his excitement, Armaan started off by speaking to the crowd in Telugu, “I’m very excited for the concert, and having my mom here who’s Telugu makes it even better, this city has always been special, coming back to it again and again, always feels fresh.”

When asked about what is special about this concert and how it feels collaborating with Street Cause, Armaan Malik says, “When I first found out it’s a student-run organisation, that got me even more excited, seeing how young people of the country are doing their part to help the society. Projects and fundraisers like these are a great way to help the underprivileged and it’s amazing to see young people taking initiative to support good causes and being a musician, it’s incredible getting opportunities like this to help with the fundraiser, and it’s also my first stadium show in Hyderabad so that adds to it.”

Speaking about how he feels being back in Hyderabad, and performing in this city again, he says “I’ll perform Butta Bomma for sure and being in this city is always a pleasure. I love the crowd here every time I perform, also it’s very meaningful considering my grandmother (ammama) asked me when I’m performing to a huge crowd in Hyderabad, she asked me to send a video, which I can do now.”

Adding to that, he says “More importantly I’m very happy to associate with Street Cause here, learning about all the ways they have helped people in the city and throughout the country, I’m glad that my music is a part of it as well.”All Armaan Malik fans can expect he will mesmerise the audience with the best of his hit songs both in Hindi and Telugu and some from his international album today evening!

