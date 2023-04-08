Egg-citing Easter: Eateries lay out special brunches in Hyderabad

Astha Shah By

HYDERABAD: Easter is a special holiday celebrated by Christians all over the world. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which took place on the third day after his crucifixion. Easter is one of the most important religious festivals in the Christian calendar, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy by people of all ages around the world. Those who are not planning an elaborate Easter brunch at home have the choice of enjoying with family and friends at the special brunches organised at several cafes and restaurants in the city.

Celebrations at home

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the vernal equinox (usually around March 21st). On the day of Easter, many Christians attend church services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Some churches hold sunrise services, which begin before dawn and involve hymns, prayers, and readings from the Bible. After the service, many families gather together to have a special meal and exchange gifts.

JJ Prasad Babu

“There are many traditional Easter foods that are enjoyed by people all over the world. One of the most popular dishes is roasted lamb, which is a symbol of the sacrifice that Jesus made on the cross. Many families also enjoy Easter ham, which is often served with sides such as potatoes, vegetables, and deviled eggs. At our home there is more Hyderabadi food. The biryani, kebabs, lamb curry, chicken roast and lots of sweets,” shares JJ Prasad Babu, Game Master & Teambuilding Activities facilitator, Game Factory, adding, “Easter eggs are a traditional symbol of new life and rebirth, and they are enjoyed by people all over the world. Many families dye and decorate eggs in bright colours and hide them around the house or yard for children to find. In some cultures, such as in Eastern Europe, beautifully decorated eggs are exchanged as gifts between friends and family members. The Easter egg hunt is a beloved tradition that brings families together and adds excitement to the holiday.”

There are many ways to decorate your home for Easter, depending on your personal taste and style. “Some people like to hang colourful banners or bunting, while others prefer to display fresh flowers such as daffodils, tulips, or lilies. Many families create Easter-themed centerpieces or table settings, using items such as Easter eggs, bunnies, or spring flowers. Some people also decorate their homes with Easter wreaths, which can be made from flowers, leaves, or other natural materials,” says Babu, the author of Just Curious.

Rituals and practices

Church services on Easter Sunday often include special music, hymns, and readings from the Bible that focus on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many churches also hold baptisms or confirmations on Easter Sunday, as these are symbolic of the new life that comes with the resurrection. In some churches, the Easter service ends with a procession outside, where the congregation gathers to sing hymns and celebrate the joy of Easter. “Lastly, it is a time of joy, renewal, and new beginnings, and it is celebrated with a variety of traditions and customs. From attending church services, to enjoying a special meal with family, or to participate in an Easter egg hunt, there are numerous ways to celebrate the joy of Easter and embrace the hope and promise of new life,” he concludes.

Easter Brunch

Le Café, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

When: 1st April to 9th April

(9 am - 9 pm)

For Reservations:

+91 9642326164

The Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

When: 9th April 2023

(12.30 pm – 3.30 pm)

For Reservations:

+91 73373 58581

Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

When: 9th April

(12.30 pm – 3.30 pm)

For Reservations:

+91 9642326164

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

When: 9th April, 12pm onwards

Chill Restaurant & Terrace, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel

When: 9th April

(12.30 pm -4 pm)

For Reservations: 8008084848

Golconda Pavilion,ITC Kohenur

When: 9th April

(12.30 pm onwards)

For Reservations: 04067660101

