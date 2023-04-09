Home Cities Hyderabad

GHF’s homeopathy conference to discuss global health challenges

During the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis, a homoeopathy medicine was widely used in undivided Andhra Pradesh, which was later replicated by other States.

Published: 09th April 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Homeopathic medicine

Homeopathic medicines (Representational Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 400 homeopathic doctors, students and researchers will gather at the Homeopathy Vijana Sammelan in IICT. The conference, organised by the Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF) and Vijana Bharati (ViBha), aims to promote Sampoorna Aarogya (wholesome health) — physical, mental, social, and spiritual — and raise awareness about how homoeopathy can help tackle future global health challenges.

Jayesh Sanghavi, the chairman of GHF, stated that collaborating with ViBha was a groundbreaking event in the history of homoeopathy. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the State Governor and a gynaecologist, will attend the conference as a chief guest.

The former chairman of GHF and advisor to the Government of India said that the prevalent disease-oriented healthcare system in the country poses more of a threat than a solution. He emphasised that wholesome health is only possible when we spread information about health requirements and not just disease requirements. Homoeopathy treats diseases but gives more importance to health, he added. Homoeopathy allows the body to react to the disease so that it can cure itself by using minimal medication. This approach could serve as a solution to the newly emerging lifestyle diseases.

GHF aims to promote the good aspects of homoeopathy and raise awareness about the bad aspects of research and development. To achieve this goal, a series of conferences have been organised, with the first one taking place in Hyderabad today. According to Dr Sanghavi, Hyderabad has a strong hold over the south, and Telangana is a pro-homoeopathy State.

During the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis, a homoeopathy medicine was widely used in undivided Andhra Pradesh, which was later replicated by other States. Dr Praveen Kumar S, the secretary of GHF, discovered a medicine for HIV patients that helps control CD4 count, making homoeopathy popular in the State.

