Students of NALSAR University in Hyderabad fund meals for workers

HYDERABAD: Students of NALSAR University in Hyderabad have taken an initiative to provide free meals to campus workers, setting an example for other educational institutions.

Around 800 students from all batches have agreed to contribute approximately Rs 200 per month to ensure that 110 campus workers receive two free meals a day from the mess, breakfast, lunch or dinner, depending on their shifts. The workers are divided into four types, and security workers who work at night are given dinner.

The Nalsar Workers Welfare Society, a student-run informal body that looks after the welfare of the workers on campus, started the initiative by revamping the old meal scheme. Prior to the pandemic, meals were provided to the workers at a subsidised cost. The students had to pay Rs 25 for breakfast and Rs 55 for lunch, while the workers were charged Rs 5 only, and the remaining amount was covered by the students. However, with the resumption of physical classes after the pandemic, the students pushed to make the meal scheme completely free by collecting voluntary contributions.

Later, a uniform amount of Rs 200 was fixed, as it was challenging for the administration department to keep track of the individual contributions made by each student.

The new meal scheme has been implemented since October 2022, with workers being given a monthly meal card. After every meal, the workers need to take a signature from a mess staff member, and at the end of the month, the cards are collected, and the amount of food consumed by the worker is counted.

Based on that, an amount from students’ mess deposit is deducted on a pro-rata basis. Not every student is required to pay Rs 200; the administration may deduct Rs 150 for a month or Rs 130 for another, depending on the consumption. However, Rs 200 is the maximum amount that can be deducted. The university administration in January informed the students that they require consent from the parents of the contributing students to continue allowing this modest amount to be deducted from their deposits. The students initiated and sent mail to all the parents, asking if they had any objections to the scheme.

The meal scheme was also criticised for allowing the workers to eat in the same mess as the students. However, the members of the student society stayed true to their aim of cutting out the differential treatment of different sections of people at NALSAR and building a healthier relationship between the workers, students, staff, and administration.



