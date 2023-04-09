Telangana state govt to hold Heritage Ramappa festival on April 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to celebrate World Heritage Day on April 18 with a festival at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiled a poster promoting the “Heritage Ramappa” celebrations, with the theme “Shilpam, Varnam, Krishnam - Celebrating Heritage”.

The festival is expected to attract many tourists and will feature a music festival with performances by famous artists such as music director SS Thaman, drummer Shivamani, singer Karthik, flautist Naveen, and 300 other artistes.

Highlighting Telangana’s rich art, culture, traditions, history, and heritage, which he said were unique and special, Srinivas Goud said that that there are around 15 other historical and heritage buildings and places in the State that are eligible for recognition as UNESCO world heritage sites, and efforts are being made to conserve them and secure recognition.

“Proposals have been sent for World Heritage recognition of several other historical sites in Krishna mandal in Mahabubnagar district, as well as the 3,000-year-old prehistoric monuments and vertical stone tombs in Mudumala village and the Sri Chaya Someswara Temple located Pangallu village in Nalgonda district.

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to celebrate World Heritage Day on April 18 with a festival at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiled a poster promoting the “Heritage Ramappa” celebrations, with the theme “Shilpam, Varnam, Krishnam - Celebrating Heritage”. The festival is expected to attract many tourists and will feature a music festival with performances by famous artists such as music director SS Thaman, drummer Shivamani, singer Karthik, flautist Naveen, and 300 other artistes. Highlighting Telangana’s rich art, culture, traditions, history, and heritage, which he said were unique and special, Srinivas Goud said that that there are around 15 other historical and heritage buildings and places in the State that are eligible for recognition as UNESCO world heritage sites, and efforts are being made to conserve them and secure recognition. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Proposals have been sent for World Heritage recognition of several other historical sites in Krishna mandal in Mahabubnagar district, as well as the 3,000-year-old prehistoric monuments and vertical stone tombs in Mudumala village and the Sri Chaya Someswara Temple located Pangallu village in Nalgonda district.