Hyderabad hospital launches IBD manual for better treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals launched a manual on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) aimed at assisting healthcare professionals in diagnosing and treating IBD, which are a chronic gut-related disease. This is particularly important in South Asian countries, where the incidence of IBD has been increasing exponentially over the last decade.

The manual was released during an international IBD conference to update physicians, gastroenterologists, and surgeons on the latest diagnostic and treatment approaches practised worldwide. Since its inception in 2012, the AIG IBD summit has grown to become one of the world’s largest events on IBD. “It is crucial for healthcare professionals to keep themselves updated on IBD because the disease and its treatment are still evolving,” said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman & chief of gastroenterology.

The conference included a dedicated Patient-Centric Support Forum Programme, with more than 400 IBD patients sharing their experiences of fighting chronic diseases. Doctors listened to patients to gain a better understanding of the disease. Representatives from gastroenterology, surgery, pathology, paediatrics, and general medicine attended the conference, and the scientific program was tailored to cater to all their practice points in the manual.

