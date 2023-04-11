Armaan mesmerises Hyderabad  

Sumanjali Mummana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chants of “Armaan, Armaan” echoed on at LB Stadium in Hyderabad when popular singer Armaan Malik brought his magic to the city with an energetic performance. The fundraising festival was organised by the largest student-running NGO in the country, Street Cause, and around 40,000 people attended the concert. Armaan Malik has always been vocal about his support for various social causes, and he has actively contributed to many philanthropic activities. His performance at the concert is not just a musical treat for the audience but also a way to raise funds for a good cause.

The show started off with a vibrant performance by the band Capricio. The audience was captivated by their song covers. Even though Bollywood music still captures most of the limelight, Telugu songs and covers are turning into a rage among the youth of Hyderabad. The band started off with latest Telugu songs and dominated with old Telugu songs which was a treat for the millennials and the younger gen who are into old music. People were in awe of the song covers and the crowd started jamming with the band in no time.

The crowd was stunned when actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an appearance on stage with the producer and music director of her upcoming movie Shakuntalam. She addressed the crowd about the movie and said “I’ve been on house arrest for months and coming back here on stage, in my city, Hyderabad, it’s overwhelmingly amazing. The crowd as always, the best. Looking forward to seeing you guys in theatres, we’ve put our heart and soul into the movie, it’s like an Indian fantasy movie, much like Disney, hope you guys see all the efforts we’ve put throughout the making, on screen.”

Soon after that, Armaan Malik was introduced on stage with a bang. The crowd chanted his name and the entire stadium went into a roar. He started off performing Main Hoon Hero Tera and went on with his set which consisted of his evergreen songs Hello, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Yemaindho, Padi Padi Leche, Rendu Kallu, Ninnila Ninnila, Vinnane Vinnane, Labon Pe Naam, Jaan Hai Meri and few of romantic songs. He even went on to wish actor Allu Arjun on his birthday and sang his most popular Telugu song, Butta Bomma, as the crowd sang along. He concluded the concert by addressing the Hyderabad crowd and his english single, You.

