Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC distributes aid, artificial limbs to specially-abled people

The remaining 837 persons were kept on hold as they failed to provide proper documents.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi hands out aid and other appliances to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi hands out aid and other appliances to the beneficiaries in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with ALIMCO on Monday distributed aid, appliances, and artificial limbs to eligible senior citizens and specially-abled persons. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi launched the programme and handed over the aid and appliances to some beneficiaries at a function held at GHMC head office.

In her address, the Mayor emphasised that aid, appliances, and artificial limbs will be provided circle-wise to the specially-abled and senior citizens in GHMC limits. GHMC, in collaboration with ALIMCO, will distribute aids and appliances worth `3.15 crore to as many as 3,619 beneficiaries.

A total of 9,250 beneficiaries were identified in the assessment camps, out of which 4,456  were selected for aid and appliances.

Only 3,619 beneficiaries, who attended with proper documents, were given the aid and appliances. The remaining 837 persons were kept on hold as they failed to provide proper documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp