GHMC distributes aid, artificial limbs to specially-abled people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with ALIMCO on Monday distributed aid, appliances, and artificial limbs to eligible senior citizens and specially-abled persons. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi launched the programme and handed over the aid and appliances to some beneficiaries at a function held at GHMC head office.

In her address, the Mayor emphasised that aid, appliances, and artificial limbs will be provided circle-wise to the specially-abled and senior citizens in GHMC limits. GHMC, in collaboration with ALIMCO, will distribute aids and appliances worth `3.15 crore to as many as 3,619 beneficiaries.

A total of 9,250 beneficiaries were identified in the assessment camps, out of which 4,456 were selected for aid and appliances.

Only 3,619 beneficiaries, who attended with proper documents, were given the aid and appliances. The remaining 837 persons were kept on hold as they failed to provide proper documents.

