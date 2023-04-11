Home Cities Hyderabad

Operational issues: Alliance Air cancels 8 flights to & from Hyderabad

While the cancellations were attributed to operational reasons, the airline officials have assured that refunds will be provided to affected passengers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many passengers were stranded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when Alliance Air, a government-owned airline, cancelled eight flights to and from Hyderabad and various other cities on Monday. The passengers, who arrived at the airport in Shamshabad in the morning, were shocked to learn that their flights had been cancelled without any prior notice. Many of them vented their anger at the Alliance Air staff for failing to communicate the cancellations before they reached the airport.

The affected flights included Hyderabad-Tirupati, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Mysuru, Chennai-Hyderabad, Tirupati-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, and Mysuru-Hyderabad. 

While the cancellations were attributed to operational reasons, the airline officials have assured that refunds will be provided to affected passengers. Some passengers opted to pay high charges for spot 
booking on other flights, while others had to travel by bus or train.

Frustrated passengers accused Alliance Air of acting irresponsibly. “We had made plans and had important assignments awaiting us at our destinations, but Alliance Air’s sheer negligence has left us disappointed as we have had to cancel or postpone our tasks,” one passenger said. 

Another passenger, Ruthvik (name changed), asked how could eight flights be cancelled on the same day for operational reasons. “If they were unable to operate the flights, they should have informed us at least 24 hours in advance, so that we could have booked a flight or caught a train based on our budget,” he said.

Notably, Alliance Air and SpiceJet had the highest number of cancelled domestic flights last year, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Between January and June 2022, Alliance Air cancelled 1.74 per cent of its flights every month. In addition, several pilots of the government-owned airline went on strike a few months ago, causing delays and flight cancellations.

