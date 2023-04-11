Saree-torial choices

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From working with a single weaver and just two employees in 2016, Suta has grown to work with 17,000+ weavers across the country. As the brand launched their store at Jubilee Hills Road No 36, CE speaks to its founders about their new store, journey and more

Suta, a contemporary design house and India’s fastest-growing artisanal brands with about 200 people being a part of it and bringing ethically made Indian clothing to the city. Located in Jubilee Hills, the newly launched store is a one-stop destination for Hyderabad’s shoppers’ apparel and lifestyle needs. Spread over 1,766 sq. ft., the store has been designed to offer an expansive but also intimate and immersive shopping experience.

The design is undeniably Suta — understated, sensitive, timeless and elegant — and the location has been chosen keeping in mind given its upmarket and glamorous vibe, and easy accessibility. The store’s décor and theme are also deeply intertwined with the cultural roots of the city - exquisitely carved wooden frames, glimpses of kadappa stone, and a deep love and respect for artisans scenting our sarees, blouses, menswear, home décor and accessories.

Hyderabad has a special connection with Suta — this city has been one of the most frequently requested destinations for Suta Bazaar, Suta’s traveling exhibition, and the brand’s products have been enthusiastically received in this city. Co-founders Sujata and Taniya Biswas are also partial to the city’s historic charm and its artisan clusters, which they are eager to explore further. Suta’s crafted inspirations are hailed for their bold designs, elegant aesthetics and ease of wear. Interestingly, their franchise in Hyderabad is owned by another sister duo Mallika and Divya Pathi, and they feel the bond and the connection of the founders.

“Hyderabad holds a special place in our hearts as one of our most beloved cities. Its rich history, vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, and warm people have always left us in awe. The immense love and support shown by our customers here towards our brand, products, and story made it an easy choice to set up our store in this city,” says Sujata. “Nestled in the heart of the Telugu film industry and surrounded by picturesque neighbourhoods, this area exudes a timeless charm — much like Suta. Our aim is to provide customers with an authentic Suta experience and also broaden our reach to newer, more diverse audiences,” adds Taniya.

Both the founders also stated that, since Suta is seven years old, they want to impact lives since they both have a knowledge of a textile background. “Through sarees we want to create a happy space. We have done exhibitions thrice in Hyderabad and been appreciated by the customers. It has been a game changer to see how the customers aging within 18-25 years are buying saree for their regular wear. We have extremely well-fitted beautiful blouses as well,” say the sister duo, adding, “Hyderabad is very much invested in fashion and loves experimenting as they have a keen interest in fashion. We started with western wear and gradually moved our focus on sarees but now we shall be again returning back to the dresses which are named TicTacTo, the founders.”

