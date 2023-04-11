Skill Centre to help slum youth in Hyderabad secure livelihood 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking inspiration from the successful implementation of sustainable livelihood programmes for individuals and communities living in slums by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has partnered with the Light House Communities Foundation (LCF) to replicate the model. The first Light House Programme (LHP) centre in Telangana has been established in coordination with LCF at the Model Market Building near HUDA Colony, Chandanagar in the Serilingampally zone. The centre was inaugurated by Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, on Monday.

The LCF will work towards the empowerment of youth who do not have sufficient opportunities for growth in society by enhancing their skill development and creating job opportunities, as well as supporting them to start their own businesses. The GHMC has selected the centre to serve slum-dwelling areas. Youth, mostly women, from Papireddy Colony, Shanti Nagar, Vemukunta, Gopinagar, and other areas will be selected through awareness programmes.

The organisation will provide training in tailoring, beauty services, retail, personality development, and communication skills to youth between 18 and 35 years old. Plans are underway to train over 600 people every year.

Sources state that the LHP is a sustainable livelihood programme for disadvantaged urban youth that operates through collective action by building an ecosystem of various stakeholders, including the government, corporates, NGOs, and other implementing partners. This common purpose aims to provide social and economic development in the city by enabling agency and sustainable livelihood for individuals and communities. The programme works on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

