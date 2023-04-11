Telangana state penalises 4 municipal commissioners, 25 others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noticing the lack of diligence on the part of certain municipal commissioners and other officials, the State government has instructed the concerned District Collectors to impose a penalty of Rs 3,000 on four Municipal Commissioners and 25 scrutiny officers who have failed to process Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) applications within the stipulated time.

The government is regularly reviewing the performance of various officials and penalising those who do not meet the expected standards. Since the inception of TS-bPASS in 2020, penalties have been imposed nine times, resulting in a total of 90 officials being penalised from whom Rs 2.52 lakh were recovered in fines.

The State government has been taking serious note of the significant delays in the processing of applications by some officers in the municipalities, municipal corporations, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). In order to maintain the spirit of the TS-bPASS Act 2020, the State government has reviewed TS-bPASS applications processed between January 2023 and March 2023 and identified a significant delay caused by 29 officials.

The state government has advised District Collectors to more frequently review the approval process under TS-bPASS to prevent delays from occurring in the future.The TS-bPASS Act 2020 was enacted to simplify the process of obtaining building permissions through online means and to facilitate building approval in an objective and time-bound manner for citizens.

