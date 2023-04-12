Are you feeling blue?

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone is obsessed with all things related to beauty and hair care. It may be the best nighttime routine for gorgeous hair or the new essential oil in town which helps to get rid of blemishes and acne. In this regard, Blue tansy oil has been gaining some buzz in the beauty world, too.

Blue Tansy Essential Oil is extracted from the flowers of Tanacetum Annuum, through steam distillation process. It belongs to the Asteraceae family of plantae kingdom. It was originally native to Eurasia, and now it is found in the temperate regions of Europe and Asia. Ancient Greeks used it for medicinal purposes for treating rheumatism and joint pain. Tansy was also used to wash the face because it was believed to cleanse and purify skin. It was grown in gardens as an insect repellent, and to protect the neighbouring plants. It was also made into teas and concoctions to treat fever and viral.

“Blue Tansy Essential Oil is dark blue in colour because of a compound called Chamazulene, that after processing, gives it that indigo tint. It has a sweet and floral aroma, which is used in diffusers and steamer to treat nasal blockage and give the environment a pleasant smell. It is natural anti-infectious and antimicrobial oil, which can also reduce inflammation both inside and outside skin. It is a potential treatment for eczema, asthma and other infections.

Its anti-inflammatory properties also reduce joint pain and inflammation of joints. It is used in massage therapies and aromatherapy to treat body pain and muscular aches. Blue Tansy Essential Oil is also a natural antiseptic, that is used in making anti-allergen creams and gels and healing ointments as well. It has also been traditionally used to repel insects and mosquitoes,” shares Dr Sravani Reddy Karumuru, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist, Renova Hospitals, Langar House.

According to Dr Lakshmi Sharada Bonthu, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, as Blue Tansy has some soothing and anti-inflammatory properties because of the flower’s components, its anti-inflammatory could help with irritation and redness. “There are no studies about it that can help in acne or blemishes,” says Dr Lakshmi. Agreeing to the doctor, Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, feels that Blue tansy oil is being considered as a choice to decrease the redness for calming and decreasing the irritation though not for the blemishes definitely. “Patients who have some other allergies can have other problems while using the oil.

So, they should be always used with caution. And this oil is not supposed to be applied directly on the skin but definitely has to be used along with some carrier either by other vegetable oils or added to your creams, lotions or bath liquids before you use them on the skin. Sometimes an irritation technically is possible when it is not in its pure form. So, the products have to be time tested. But as of now there should be reasonably good results on the skin as per the patient usage but long tested things have to come out to show the real time results,” concludes Dr Swapna Priya.

Fact check

Botanical Name: Tancetum Annuum

Extraction Method: Stem Distilled

Type of Oil: Essential Oil

Plant part used: Flowers

Product colour: Dark Blue

Product Odour: Sweet, Floral, Camphor-like and Pleasant

Country of origin: Morocco

Blends well with: Chamomile, Geranium, Jasmine, Lavender, Marjoram, Myrtle and Neroli

Shelf life: 2 years

HYDERABAD: Everyone is obsessed with all things related to beauty and hair care. It may be the best nighttime routine for gorgeous hair or the new essential oil in town which helps to get rid of blemishes and acne. In this regard, Blue tansy oil has been gaining some buzz in the beauty world, too. Blue Tansy Essential Oil is extracted from the flowers of Tanacetum Annuum, through steam distillation process. It belongs to the Asteraceae family of plantae kingdom. It was originally native to Eurasia, and now it is found in the temperate regions of Europe and Asia. Ancient Greeks used it for medicinal purposes for treating rheumatism and joint pain. Tansy was also used to wash the face because it was believed to cleanse and purify skin. It was grown in gardens as an insect repellent, and to protect the neighbouring plants. It was also made into teas and concoctions to treat fever and viral. “Blue Tansy Essential Oil is dark blue in colour because of a compound called Chamazulene, that after processing, gives it that indigo tint. It has a sweet and floral aroma, which is used in diffusers and steamer to treat nasal blockage and give the environment a pleasant smell. It is natural anti-infectious and antimicrobial oil, which can also reduce inflammation both inside and outside skin. It is a potential treatment for eczema, asthma and other infections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Its anti-inflammatory properties also reduce joint pain and inflammation of joints. It is used in massage therapies and aromatherapy to treat body pain and muscular aches. Blue Tansy Essential Oil is also a natural antiseptic, that is used in making anti-allergen creams and gels and healing ointments as well. It has also been traditionally used to repel insects and mosquitoes,” shares Dr Sravani Reddy Karumuru, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist, Renova Hospitals, Langar House. According to Dr Lakshmi Sharada Bonthu, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, as Blue Tansy has some soothing and anti-inflammatory properties because of the flower’s components, its anti-inflammatory could help with irritation and redness. “There are no studies about it that can help in acne or blemishes,” says Dr Lakshmi. Agreeing to the doctor, Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, feels that Blue tansy oil is being considered as a choice to decrease the redness for calming and decreasing the irritation though not for the blemishes definitely. “Patients who have some other allergies can have other problems while using the oil. So, they should be always used with caution. And this oil is not supposed to be applied directly on the skin but definitely has to be used along with some carrier either by other vegetable oils or added to your creams, lotions or bath liquids before you use them on the skin. Sometimes an irritation technically is possible when it is not in its pure form. So, the products have to be time tested. But as of now there should be reasonably good results on the skin as per the patient usage but long tested things have to come out to show the real time results,” concludes Dr Swapna Priya. Fact check Botanical Name: Tancetum Annuum Extraction Method: Stem Distilled Type of Oil: Essential Oil Plant part used: Flowers Product colour: Dark Blue Product Odour: Sweet, Floral, Camphor-like and Pleasant Country of origin: Morocco Blends well with: Chamomile, Geranium, Jasmine, Lavender, Marjoram, Myrtle and Neroli Shelf life: 2 years