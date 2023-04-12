Social welfare diaries: The relentless work of 'Covid warriors' make Hyderabad proud

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world took a dark turn with the pandemic three years ago but it also led to the emergence of new modes of communication. It made virtual screens part of our everyday lives. It was also the time when humanity took hold of the mantel when the world was crumbling around us. Some well-meaning individuals came together to form collectives and help those in need. Now known as ‘covid warriors’, these individuals have been relentlessly working in garnering resources and helping those in need. Taking their social welfare work to the next level, some of these warriors met recently to plan ahead and focus on building a community that wants to make Hyderabad a better place.

Covid warriors Charan and Sugandha Rakha, who have been active on Twitter for the past three years, helping those in need, decided to organise a “Hyderabad Tweet Meet” for other like-minded individuals and collectives. The event was attended by around 40-50 people. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana was also part of the event as a ‘thought leader’. The idea was to discuss various issues people have been facing and what could be done to resolve those issues.

“The initiative involves not only the people who were earlier helping with covid-related relief works but also those who want to contribute to the welfare of the people. I work in the health sector, there are others working for education, civic issues, traffic, etc. The idea is to bring all these on one platform and build a community. Through this, we get to know other people, what kind of interventions they make and what has been the nature of their engagement with Twitter. Together, we think of suggestions and solutions that can help in the development of Hyderabad first and then spread it to Telangana as well,” said Charan.

The group has decided to meet every month and pick an issue for each month, where a report on suggestions and actions that can be taken will be prepared and presented to the government formally. “We would present the report to the government and in this way, aid them in reaching out to people where there is a lack of governmental outreach,” added Charan.

Besides covid warriors, the group also includes software employees, start-up and innovation professionals, bicyclists and others. “Through this meet-up, we met a person who runs the @hydbloodonors handle on Twitter and we got to know that he has been helping with blood donation for the past three years. Similarly, we meet others and discuss what we as a community can do, what is sometimes not possible for an individual alone,” said Charan.

“We also request officials to arrange an interaction with the community every month, even if it’s for half an hour, so that they are aware of ground-level issues and a direct discussion can take place around them,” he further added.

Shanta Thoutam, CIO of Telangana said that even the initiative brought people working in various fields together. “The onus of making Hyderabad and Telangana better is on each individual citizen and not just the government,” she said. “Twitter has brought all of us together but there are also those who use it destructively. We discussed what can be done about them so that they are held accountable for the words they use on Twitter,” she added.

Thoutam also added that every city has opportunities and challenges when it comes to development and for that some trade-offs are always there. “We want to foster a culture of development and take it to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We talk of solar panels, cooling roofs, bicycle patches and much more. We want our own friends and family living outside Hyderabad and Telangana to appreciate the development that takes place here,” she added.

She further mentioned that Telangana State Innovation Cell has been working with village panchayats and NGOs to make governmental schemes more accessible. “Channels will open up if our mindset and intention is right,” she said. Moreover, the group also added that they are working on the development of a plan of action to formalise the work they do.

Covid-19 warriors and well-meaning individuals come together to make Hyderabad a better place

