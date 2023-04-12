Treat Parkinson’s Disease the right way 

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is caused when the brain stops producing the neurotransmitter dopamine which is responsible for communication between brain cells. When communication is hindered, they stop sending signals to the nerves which control functions such as motor skills, bodily movements and cognitive ability. The main impediment in managing the disease comes from lack of awareness. According to available statistics, Parkinson’s Disease affects all cultures and races. Globally, it is estimated 6.3 million people have the disease, as we mark World Parkinson’s Disease Day.

According to Dr Shyam Jaiswal, Consultant Neurologist at CARE Hospital Banjara hills, India is home to nearly 0.58 million persons living with PD as estimated in 2016, with an expected major increase in prevalence in the coming years. “There is no data from Hyderabad as such.

The prevalence is expected to increase in future, due to increase in life expectancy and exposure to different air pollutants and pesticides in food. PD can be well controlled with proper medications or putting a pacemaker in the brain by a procedure called DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation). PD patients deal with slowness of activities, including walking, stiffness of body, tremor or sometimes fall while walking.

Awareness at societal and community level will lead to early detection and diagnosis for PD, so that it can be intervened at the early stage to slow down its progression significantly. At the government level, economic support for PD patients, like inclusion of DBS program in insurance policy, improving different governments set up with good support systems like physiotherapy, rehabilitation for such patients. As of now, only a single institute, i.e. NIMS (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences) has such services in Telangana,” says Dr Shyam.

Signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease describe major movement problems of the disease and all major non-motor problems of the disease such as bladder, GI tract, vision, sleep, speech as mental and behavioral complications of the disease. Environmental factors - toxins such as herbicides and pesticides also impact the person. In rare cases, a few families do show an inherited predisposition; the gene being transmitted via an autosomal dominant trait. 15-25% of people with Parkinson’s Disease have a relative with the disease.

“Parkinson’s Disease is a non-communicable disease and most commonly affects the elderly. With an aging population the incidence and prevalence of Parkinson‘s Disease are definitely increasing. It is not curable but definitely treatable. According to rough estimates, Hyderabad sees about 2000 new patients with Parkinson’s Disease each year. Research suggests, being physically active is one of the simplest methods to defeat Parkinson’s,” concludes Dr Praveen Kumar Yada, Consultant Neurologist, KIMS Hospital.

HYDERABAD: Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is caused when the brain stops producing the neurotransmitter dopamine which is responsible for communication between brain cells. When communication is hindered, they stop sending signals to the nerves which control functions such as motor skills, bodily movements and cognitive ability. The main impediment in managing the disease comes from lack of awareness. According to available statistics, Parkinson’s Disease affects all cultures and races. Globally, it is estimated 6.3 million people have the disease, as we mark World Parkinson’s Disease Day. According to Dr Shyam Jaiswal, Consultant Neurologist at CARE Hospital Banjara hills, India is home to nearly 0.58 million persons living with PD as estimated in 2016, with an expected major increase in prevalence in the coming years. “There is no data from Hyderabad as such. The prevalence is expected to increase in future, due to increase in life expectancy and exposure to different air pollutants and pesticides in food. PD can be well controlled with proper medications or putting a pacemaker in the brain by a procedure called DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation). PD patients deal with slowness of activities, including walking, stiffness of body, tremor or sometimes fall while walking.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Awareness at societal and community level will lead to early detection and diagnosis for PD, so that it can be intervened at the early stage to slow down its progression significantly. At the government level, economic support for PD patients, like inclusion of DBS program in insurance policy, improving different governments set up with good support systems like physiotherapy, rehabilitation for such patients. As of now, only a single institute, i.e. NIMS (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences) has such services in Telangana,” says Dr Shyam. Signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease describe major movement problems of the disease and all major non-motor problems of the disease such as bladder, GI tract, vision, sleep, speech as mental and behavioral complications of the disease. Environmental factors - toxins such as herbicides and pesticides also impact the person. In rare cases, a few families do show an inherited predisposition; the gene being transmitted via an autosomal dominant trait. 15-25% of people with Parkinson’s Disease have a relative with the disease. “Parkinson’s Disease is a non-communicable disease and most commonly affects the elderly. With an aging population the incidence and prevalence of Parkinson‘s Disease are definitely increasing. It is not curable but definitely treatable. According to rough estimates, Hyderabad sees about 2000 new patients with Parkinson’s Disease each year. Research suggests, being physically active is one of the simplest methods to defeat Parkinson’s,” concludes Dr Praveen Kumar Yada, Consultant Neurologist, KIMS Hospital.