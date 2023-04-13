A luxury decor store that Samantha, Nagarjuna and other stars visit

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Entering a store with over 1,000 curtains, upholsteries, and rugs can overwhelm you with options, especially if you are indecisive like me. Avoiding the at least 25 stores that offer luxury decor within a 200-meter stretch at Road No 12 Banjara Hills is a wise decision — spare Decor World. This new store dwarfed the competitive luxury decor road and might bump into Samantha, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh, and Preetham Reddy, among other stars and sensible sybarites of decor, because they prefer it.

Why? They are not selling curtains in the name of delight that it billows and sways in the breeze or brings a sense of movement and life to a room. Or gentle and soothing sounding rustling-swish that sometimes greets us in the wake of long nights or lazy Sunday afternoons. But, the uniqueness can only be experienced at its true utmost at the visit.

CE found itself stepping into the world of predominantly pastel luxury dotted with turquoise, vermillion, and golden sophistication. It made us feel a sense of calm, elegance, and refinement. Yet, surrounded by choice and customisation options that don’t overwhelm or confuse.

To get the fullest curtain-buying experience, the experts will allow you to sink in and soak up the attention to detail that each tapestry offers. From the world’s finest yarns to nature’s most exquisite blends, they have it all. “We would like buyers to experience this store either with their architect or interior designer, or our team will precisely help them with the ideal options of upholstery and curtains that seamlessly blend into their homes,” says Ankit Goyal, who owns Decor World, who aims to revolutionise the curtain, upholstery, and rug buying experience in Hyderabad. He goes on and explains, “The yarn we offer is world-class, the upholstery for a timeless sense and comfort, and the designs can only be admired when sensed firsthand.” He says and explains their upholstery provides durability, a lot more than leather could offer.

Flipping the pages over in the catalogue, Ankit explains with enthusiasm. “Upholstery imported from Germany can bear up to 1,00,000 rubs.” Literally means, you can sit on a couch or rub yourself on it ten times a day, (which you can’t resist to touch), still on average, and it will have a life of around 27 years.

The experience store leaves no doubts in your head about the offerings; everything has a storey. Ankit unfurls a curtain that costs around 10k designed for children’s bedrooms - it has poetry embroiled on it with two 3D butterflies who spread their even more vivid wings. “Our customers can be creative and ask for prints also; we will soon be equipped to offer fully customised curtains. Besides,” he added, “we also have the technology that helps us analyse colour schemes and come up with the most seamless combinations.”

