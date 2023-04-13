Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC ropes in NIT-W to study impact of flyovers

During the nine-month period, NIT will conduct a detailed traffic survey, collect public opinion, and assess the potential socioeconomic and environmental benefits of the constructions.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has signed an agreement with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal to carry out a Benefit Monitoring and Evaluation (BME) study of 30 flyovers, underpasses, and grade separators constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The study will also cover eight link roads, and 10 major corridors developed and maintained under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme.

The study, which will be conducted over nine months, aims to evaluate the socioeconomic and environmental benefits of these constructions. The GHMC will pay the institute a study fee of `2.20 crore for the project.

During the nine-month period, NIT will conduct a detailed traffic survey, collect public opinion, and assess the potential socioeconomic and environmental benefits of the constructions. The study will also evaluate the improvements in living conditions and reduction in health-related problems for commuters and residents in surrounding areasThe consultants will advise the government on the overall direct and indirect impacts of the constructions.

The study will estimate the emissions generated from each category of vehicles, LCVs, and heavy vehicles under two scenarios - with and without the constructions. It will also prepare and analyse baseline information on the persons and population groups benefiting from the infrastructure development, assess the impacts on the affected population, and evaluate the project’s impact after completion when all project facilities and services have been fully developed.

