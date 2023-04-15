‘Hyderabad is right on top with respect to fashion’

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, recently opened its flagship boutique in Jubilee Hills with quite an aplomb. Not only the pieces on display were a work of art, but the boutique itself has also been designed artistically with imposing doors opening into an elegant gallery that welcomes patrons on a leisurely exploration of Zoya’s versatile creations.

The heart of the store is a bespoke area, an island of creative immersion and self-expression where patrons can collaborate with the brand’s jewellery designers to create custom pieces that seamlessly blend art and fine jewellery. This space forms a semi-private niche, cordoned off from the rest of the boutique with curved separators, striking just the right balance of exclusivity and openness.

The launch of the boutique was attended by Titan’s Business Head-South, Sharad R. Along with city’s who’s who and the chief guest — the 3rd generation entrepreneur, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. On the sidelines of the launch, CE spoke to Upasana about her love for jewellery, fashion, her husband Ram Charan and more. Excerpts.

Tell us about your association with Zoya.

My association with Zoya is that I’ve come here to launch the store, and I think that it’s a nice space for women to come, relax and feel good about themselves and give themselves or have someone give them something really amazing.

What’s your favourite piece of work from Zoya?

I like the pendant inspired by a bunch of pasta, from Zoya’s collection Rhapsody. It was so cool and unique. I also loved the ruby bracelet from their collection inspired by the eras and fashions of Hollywood. And I like that each piece has a story behind it because you shouldn’t be wearing something random. I really feel that you should wear a story.

What according to you makes Zoya a notch higher than the rest when it comes to stellar collections?

I think the attention to detail, the comfort, and the fact that I can wear this necklace for any important occasion. I can wear it to work and yet feel confident in it. I think that’s what sets it apart.

Apart from your work, your fashion sense has always been applauded. What is fashion according to you?

Fashion for me is comfort, versatility and something that is minimalistic, understated and gives you an opportunity for your personality to speak volumes.

How will you dress up for a morning-to-night event?

I can go ahead with what I’m wearing now, I would remove the necklace and just wear the earrings or keep the necklace and remove the earrings depending on whether it’s a meeting or not.

What’s the one piece of jewellery you can’t do without?

An evil eye bracelet and I think that everyone should have one black thread or something on themselves, at least every woman should wear it.

Where do you think Hyderabad stands on the fashion and accessories front?

I think we are right on top. Hyderabad is right on top with respect to fashion, with respect to beauty, with respect to history, culture and telling a story, meaningful jewellery is priceless.

How will you rate your spouse Ram Charan’s fashion game?

He’s after his fashion game like crazy. I’m not able to match up. (laughs)

