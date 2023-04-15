Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR to inaugurate leachate treatment plant near Jawaharnagar dump on April 15

As a result of these programmes, 43 per cent of Malkaram Cheruvu has been purified.

Published: 15th April 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

leachate treatment plant

leachate treatment plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government is set to take a significant step towards preventing the pollution caused by the Jawaharnagar dumping yard. On Saturday, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate a leachate treatment plant in the area, which will help prevent water pollution in the future. The Malkaram Cheruvu had been affected by waste water due to the leachate accumulating in the dump yard. The contaminated water overflowed into nearby water bodies, causing pollution.

To address this challenge, the Telangana government has come up with short-term and long-term solutions. They started with a temporary measure, a mobile RO system with a capacity of 2,000 kilolitres per day in 2017, which was later increased to 4,000 kilolitres. The purification of Malkaram Cheruvu was also undertaken, along with the construction of stormwater diversion drains costing Rs 4.35 crores to prevent spillage of contaminated water.

In 2020, GHMC completed the capping of the dump yard, preventing flood water from flowing over the top. They also initiated a programme costing nearly Rs 250 crore to treat wastewater from Jawaharnagar and restore nearby ponds and water bodies. Ramky Group took up the restoration and purification of Malkaram Cheruvu and artificial lagoons.

As a result of these programmes, 43 per cent of Malkaram Cheruvu has been purified. The purification works for Malkaram Cheruvu have been divided into three phases, and GHMC has already completed the first phase, purifying 5.7 acres of the water body. Efforts to purify the legacy waste are currently underway. With these initiatives, Jawaharnagar will soon be completely free of pollution, ensuring that solid and water waste management in the area reaches a satisfactory level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharnagar dumping yard KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp