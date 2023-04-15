Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held in Hyderabad for killing wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A man was arrested for brutally bludgeoning his wife to death in broad daylight in Chandanagar on Friday. Narender, 28, allegedly attacked his wife Ambika, 27, at her workplace, suspecting her of infidelity. 

The couple hailing from Tandur, who got married three years ago, had moved to Hyderabad and were living in Nallagandla police station limits. However, Narender had been harassing Ambika with his constant suspicions. He had also forbidden her from speaking with their daughter. Fed up with the situation, Ambika left their home and started working at a boutique in Chandanagar to support herself and their daughter.

On Friday afternoon, Narender visited the boutique and had an argument with her that turned violent. He allegedly used a large stone to bludgeon her head and then followed her outside, where he stabbed with a sharp object in public view, leading to her instant death. 

The locals tried to come to her rescue, but she had already passed away. The police have arrested Narender and launched an investigation into the matter.

