Realty market demand remains steady despite price hike, tight liquidity 

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city has recorded sales of 8,300 residential units in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, a 19 per cent YoY hike. Hyderabad has witnessed robust activity in terms of new launches, including 10,986 housing units, which is 7 per cent higher than in 2022. The demand has remained steady despite a rise in prices, home loan rates and tight liquidity.

The average price of one square foot of land in the city stands at Rs 4,997, an increase of 5 per cent compared to the previous year. The residential market in Hyderabad has a mix of end-users and investors and like Bengaluru, a good part of the end users are from the IT sector.

According to Knight Frank, a London-based real estate consultancy firm, Hyderabad saw a cumulative rise new launches by 44,577 units in FY23 as compared to 36,642 units in FY22. This translates to a 21.65 per cent hike. It is worth mentioning that RBI had started hiking rates in May 2022, because of which rates spiked by 250 basis points (BPS) cumulatively in FY23 alone. Considering this, the performance of the city’s residential real estate market remained resilient.

Hyderabad witnessed transactions measuring 6 million sq ft of land in the commercial real estate market space during FY23. As far as new supply is concerned, the city witnessed completion of 9.2 million sq ft of land in FY23.

