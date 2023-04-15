Home Cities Hyderabad

Realty market demand remains steady despite price hike, tight liquidity 

The residential market in Hyderabad has a mix of end-users and investors and like Bengaluru, a good part of the end users are from the IT sector. 

Published: 15th April 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The city has recorded sales of 8,300 residential units in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, a 19 per cent YoY hike. Hyderabad has witnessed robust activity in terms of new launches, including 10,986 housing units, which is 7 per cent higher than in 2022. The demand has remained steady despite a rise in prices, home loan rates and tight liquidity.

The average price of one square foot of land in the city stands at Rs 4,997, an increase of 5 per cent compared to the previous year. The residential market in Hyderabad has a mix of end-users and investors and like Bengaluru, a good part of the end users are from the IT sector. 

According to Knight Frank, a London-based real estate consultancy firm, Hyderabad saw a cumulative rise new launches by 44,577 units in FY23 as compared to 36,642 units in FY22. This translates to a 21.65 per cent hike. It is worth mentioning that RBI had started hiking rates in May 2022, because of which rates spiked by 250 basis points (BPS) cumulatively in FY23 alone. Considering this, the performance of the city’s residential real estate market remained resilient.

Hyderabad witnessed transactions measuring 6 million sq ft of land in the commercial real estate market space during FY23. As far as new supply is concerned, the city witnessed completion of 9.2 million sq ft of land in FY23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tight liquidity
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp