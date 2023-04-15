Three BRS leaders in race for Cantonment ticket

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three leaders seem to be aspiring for the BRS ticket to contest from the Cantonment Assembly constituency. The three have already started touring the segment, conducting meetings with their second-level leaders as well as the cadre.

One of the aspirants is Lasya Nanditha, the daughter of G Sayanna who represented the constituency till his death recently and the other two are Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Krishank and Beverages Corporation Chairman Gajjela Nagesh.

Krishank has launched the ‘Basti Nidra’ programme, visiting all the areas in the constituency. Not lagging behind him is Lasya Nanditha who is meeting leaders and party activists, seeking their support for her candidature. Lasya is no novice to politics as she served as a corporator from the Kavadiguda division.

Nagesh who had contested in 2014 on the BRS ticket lost the election. He had secured 41,418 out of 1,25 lakh votes polled with a 32.98 per cent vote share. He wants to have another chance to contest from the constituency.

Apart from these three main BRS ticket aspirants, there is the fourth one -- Errolla Srinivas who is the Chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. He is keen on a reserved seat either from Medak or Hyderabad.

But for the ruling BRS, it would be a tough task. On another hand, the party working president and IT and MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has appointed Marri Rajasekhar Reddy as in charge of the constituency.

The resentment among the followers of Sayanna who represented the constituency five times and had developed good rapport with voters, over the government not according to state funeral to their leader has the party in a tight spot. The late MLA’s family is expecting the ticket for Lasya and party leaders and activists are waiting for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision.

