Home Cities Hyderabad

Three BRS leaders in race for Cantonment ticket

Aspirants have started touring the segment, holding meetings with their other party leaders as well as the cadre

Published: 15th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three leaders seem to be aspiring for the BRS ticket to contest from the Cantonment Assembly constituency. The three have already started touring the segment, conducting meetings with their second-level leaders as well as the cadre.

One of the aspirants is Lasya Nanditha, the daughter of G Sayanna who represented the constituency till his death recently and the other two are Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Krishank and Beverages Corporation Chairman Gajjela Nagesh.

Krishank has launched the ‘Basti Nidra’ programme, visiting all the areas in the constituency. Not lagging behind him is Lasya Nanditha who is meeting leaders and party activists, seeking their support for her candidature. Lasya is no novice to politics as she served as a corporator from the Kavadiguda division.

Nagesh who had contested in 2014 on the BRS ticket lost the election. He had secured 41,418 out of 1,25 lakh votes polled with a 32.98 per cent vote share. He wants to have another chance to contest from the constituency.

Apart from these three main BRS ticket aspirants, there is the fourth one -- Errolla Srinivas who is the Chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. He is keen on a reserved seat either from Medak or Hyderabad.

But for the ruling BRS, it would be a tough task. On another hand, the party working president and IT and MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has appointed Marri Rajasekhar Reddy as in charge of the constituency.

The resentment among the followers of Sayanna who represented the constituency five times and had developed good rapport with voters, over the government not according to state funeral to their leader has the party in a tight spot. The late MLA’s family is expecting the ticket for Lasya and party leaders and activists are waiting for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cantonment Assembly constituency BRS
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp