Home Cities Hyderabad

TSPSC paper leak case: City court grants SIT three-day custody of accused

The SIT successfully appealed to a city court for their custody, which was granted for three days.

Published: 15th April 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the ongoing TSPSC paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken custody of Sushmita and Sai Loukik, two individuals who were recently arrested in connection with the case. 

The SIT successfully appealed to a city court for their custody, which was granted for three days. On Friday morning, the duo was taken into police custody from Chanchalguda Jail and underwent a medical examination before being questioned by the probe officials separately for over eight hours.

The questioning focused on the purchase of the question paper, the point of contact, the amount transferred, the mode of transaction, and other possible angles related to the sale of the question paper. 

Police officials have not disclosed any information regarding the duo’s responses during the interrogation. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating TSPSC officials for potential money laundering, as a couple of Assistant Engineer (AE) aspirants who came from abroad to write the exam are suspected to have purchased the question paper. 

During the questioning of various accused individuals, including Praveen, who reportedly played a crucial role in leaking the paper, he claimed to have seen a notebook belonging to Section Officer Shankar Laxmi containing all her passwords. This allegedly made it easier for him to gain access to the system in the confidential room and steal the question paper. However, the SIT team has been unable to find any such notebook.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Question paper leak case SIT
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp