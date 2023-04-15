TSPSC paper leak case: City court grants SIT three-day custody of accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the ongoing TSPSC paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken custody of Sushmita and Sai Loukik, two individuals who were recently arrested in connection with the case.

The SIT successfully appealed to a city court for their custody, which was granted for three days. On Friday morning, the duo was taken into police custody from Chanchalguda Jail and underwent a medical examination before being questioned by the probe officials separately for over eight hours.

The questioning focused on the purchase of the question paper, the point of contact, the amount transferred, the mode of transaction, and other possible angles related to the sale of the question paper.

Police officials have not disclosed any information regarding the duo’s responses during the interrogation. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating TSPSC officials for potential money laundering, as a couple of Assistant Engineer (AE) aspirants who came from abroad to write the exam are suspected to have purchased the question paper.

During the questioning of various accused individuals, including Praveen, who reportedly played a crucial role in leaking the paper, he claimed to have seen a notebook belonging to Section Officer Shankar Laxmi containing all her passwords. This allegedly made it easier for him to gain access to the system in the confidential room and steal the question paper. However, the SIT team has been unable to find any such notebook.

