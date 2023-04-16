Jawaharnagar residents take a sigh of relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the 200 KLD leachate treatment plant, set up at an estimated cost of Rs 251 crore, at Malkaram in Jawaharnagar on Saturday. The tank would be fully functional in the next one-and-a-half years.

Stating that the dumping yard located in Jawaharnagar was planned by the previous governments, Rama Rao announced some relief to the residents, who have been facing a lot of pollution problems due to the garbage generated in GHMC limits is dumped there.

When the Jawaharnagar dumping yard was proposed, the GHMC used to generate around 3,000 tonnes of garbage per day. Now, the garbage collection has reached 8,000 tonnes per day, the Minister said. He assured that around 1,500 tonnes of city’s garbage would be diverted to Dundigal and another 1,500 tonnes would be dumped in another locality, thus reducing the load on Jawaharnagar.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the 2,000 KLD Legacy Leachate Treatment Plant at Jawaharnagar Dump Yard on Saturday

Rama Rao said that 48 MW of power is being generated from the garbage in Jawaharnagar areas. The Municipal Administration Minister said that the target was to generate 100 MW power daily from the city’s garbage.

He stated that two plants have been set up to produce tiles and other useful materials from the construction and demolition waste and two more would be started soon at Shamshabad and another place. The Minister said Telangana was a role model in the country, as it was treating 100 per cent drainage water. He said that a long-lasting solution would be found to resolve the problems of Jawaharnagar residents by these treatment plants.

Pattas distributed

The Minister distributed 3,619 pattas under GO 58 in Jawaharnagar on Saturday. He also directed officials to check if there were any eligible persons and provide them pattas. Stating that the cut-off date for issuing pattas under GO 58 was extended, Rama Rao said another 9,000 people in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district would get pattas.

Rama Rao, however, said that there was no magic wand with the government and they could not resolve all the problems overnight. “The problems will be resolved in a time-bound manner. Those who were in power for 50 years and failed to provide water, power and other amenities are now making tall promises. Do not fall prey to these people. Support the BRS government which is trying to resolve your problems,” Rama Rao appealed to the people. He also sanctioned a park and a road for Jawaharnagar.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others were present.

