GHMC to prevent misuse of open spaces

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government is taking steps to prevent illegal activities and garbage dumping in open spaces by utilising vacant lands throughout the city. These neglected lands often become hubs of illegal activities, posing a safety risk for women and children. To address this issue, the MAUD and Revenue Department along with the GHMC will identify these lands and develop them into public spaces, such as libraries, play areas, and social gathering places.

Recently, an MOU was signed between MAUD Department and the Hyderabad Urban Lab (HUL) Foundation to rejuvenate public open spaces through urban design. The Hyderabad Urban Lab Foundation, led by Anant Maringanti, aims to promote sustainable models, tools, and best practices for low-cost urban innovation and sustainable urbanisation.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to identify neglected and misused open spaces in their neighbourhoods. They can contact their local Deputy Commissioner or Zonal Commissioner of GHMC or share the information on Twitter handles — @TSmaudonline & @ghmconline. The objective of the MoU is to promote design solutions for informal settlements like slums, abandoned and open spaces, stepped spaces, and places experiencing rapid urbanisation. Through low-cost intervention techniques, these spaces will be converted into vibrant living spaces.

During a detailed presentation to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad Urban Lab Foundation presented its plans to address urban infrastructure and aesthetic deficits in Hyderabad. The initiative will use low-cost intervention techniques to develop these spaces into vibrant living spaces using urban acupuncture.

Sustainable urban innovation

