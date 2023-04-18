Art and alchemy of  weaving stories

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stories have existed as long as there have been humans became settlers on Earth. From caves to stones, and then finally in language, through oral and written words, gradually various forms of storytelling emerged, such that it could be seen as an art. Performers could craft their techniques and enhance their imaginative abilities to provide a more immersive experience to their audiences.

As we have completed the first two decades of the second millennium, we become all the more alienated from ourselves, from society and even more so, after the pandemic. The first step towards bringing oneself back from the depths of this alienation is to acknowledge it.

Santhosh Mohan Veeranki, the founder of Tale Tellers Troupe, identified his fear of speaking in front of an audience at the age of 9 years. Living the fear throughout his life, he never performed on a stage. However, seven years ago, he realised he needs to get over it and founded his storytelling troupe, which has given space to 2,000 performers to present their content.

The troupe organised the second edition of their International Storytelling Festival on Sunday, which was a huge success with more than 350 people attending the show. The event was supported by the Telangana Delphic Association and The Department of Language and Culture, Telangana government. The first edition was organised in 2018, with performers from 25 different nationalities performing and the next one will take place in 2024. It will be “bigger, better and grander,” promised Santosh, better known as Santo.

Santo, with his group of volunteers, had put up a wonderful show, with a diverse line-up comprising 14 performances, each offering a unique experience and hitting a chord with the audience in its own way. The jam-packed open-air theatre at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet was proof of the show’s success. The hosts Nithya Naresh and Rahul R did not leave any stone unturned in keeping the spirits of the crowd moving.

As poets, musicians, comics and other artists took to stage one after the other, opening those chapters of life that are forgotten or forced into hiding. Maggie, from Minerva University, US talked about using art as a cathartic experience to overcome trauma. Shayra Sana, a popular poet, performed poetry in Urdu on a range of topics including getting over heartbreak and betrayal. Chinese-Malaysian poet Zhi Zhi performed a poem in Chinese, her art transcending boundaries of language and speaking through live performance. Jun Qi, a harmonicist performed a soundtrack of Studio Ghibli and took the audience all the way to Japan.

NRB musical band

As comics Sandesh Johnny and Hriday Ranjan dominated the stage, the audience roared with laughter and held onto their breaths as Expressionist dancer Patruni Shastry emanated their brilliance with a drag performance. Another artist, Tawongaishe Julia Nhawu from Zimbabwe and South Africa, reminded the audience that a human body is made in the image of God and needs attention and care.

“You can hear them before you can see them,” said Nithya as the Burra Katha performers from Adilabad district, entered the stage, with entrancing beats of dinki (small drums) and mesmerising melody of tambura (a string-based instrument) reverberating the space. Dressed in brightly coloured costumes, the performers had rhythm in their bodies as they moved forward and backward, their hands and feet grooved with the beats and facial expressions conveying stories of their own.

Another group of folk artists hailing from Karimnagar showcased the unique art of Oggu Katha and received a warm reception. The tinkling of ghungharoos was matched by the hypnotic expressions of the lead artist to produce a mesmerising effect.

Talking about the diversity of performances, Santo said, “We tried to showcase a broad spectrum of art forms, keeping in mind the availability of artists and their suitability with our ecosystem. Each art form had two artists to fill a three-hour slot and we ensured that international artists are also included.”

“A lot of wisdom and historical reference points has been preserved through mythology and legends and traditional art forms help share these with wider audiences,” he said, talking about folk performances at the show. “TTT also gives space for performers to share something very intimate from their lives and build communities consisting of individuals who are empathetic to each other,” he added.

The string of performances also included Raghu, founder of Good Talk Factory, with his poem, “Don’t Dis My Ability”; Firoz Israel, a Telugu hip hop artist; rapper Almo; Urdu poet Zaki and musical band NRB.

HYDERABAD: Stories have existed as long as there have been humans became settlers on Earth. From caves to stones, and then finally in language, through oral and written words, gradually various forms of storytelling emerged, such that it could be seen as an art. Performers could craft their techniques and enhance their imaginative abilities to provide a more immersive experience to their audiences. As we have completed the first two decades of the second millennium, we become all the more alienated from ourselves, from society and even more so, after the pandemic. The first step towards bringing oneself back from the depths of this alienation is to acknowledge it. Santhosh Mohan Veeranki, the founder of Tale Tellers Troupe, identified his fear of speaking in front of an audience at the age of 9 years. Living the fear throughout his life, he never performed on a stage. However, seven years ago, he realised he needs to get over it and founded his storytelling troupe, which has given space to 2,000 performers to present their content. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The troupe organised the second edition of their International Storytelling Festival on Sunday, which was a huge success with more than 350 people attending the show. The event was supported by the Telangana Delphic Association and The Department of Language and Culture, Telangana government. The first edition was organised in 2018, with performers from 25 different nationalities performing and the next one will take place in 2024. It will be “bigger, better and grander,” promised Santosh, better known as Santo. Santo, with his group of volunteers, had put up a wonderful show, with a diverse line-up comprising 14 performances, each offering a unique experience and hitting a chord with the audience in its own way. The jam-packed open-air theatre at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet was proof of the show’s success. The hosts Nithya Naresh and Rahul R did not leave any stone unturned in keeping the spirits of the crowd moving. As poets, musicians, comics and other artists took to stage one after the other, opening those chapters of life that are forgotten or forced into hiding. Maggie, from Minerva University, US talked about using art as a cathartic experience to overcome trauma. Shayra Sana, a popular poet, performed poetry in Urdu on a range of topics including getting over heartbreak and betrayal. Chinese-Malaysian poet Zhi Zhi performed a poem in Chinese, her art transcending boundaries of language and speaking through live performance. Jun Qi, a harmonicist performed a soundtrack of Studio Ghibli and took the audience all the way to Japan. NRB musical band As comics Sandesh Johnny and Hriday Ranjan dominated the stage, the audience roared with laughter and held onto their breaths as Expressionist dancer Patruni Shastry emanated their brilliance with a drag performance. Another artist, Tawongaishe Julia Nhawu from Zimbabwe and South Africa, reminded the audience that a human body is made in the image of God and needs attention and care. “You can hear them before you can see them,” said Nithya as the Burra Katha performers from Adilabad district, entered the stage, with entrancing beats of dinki (small drums) and mesmerising melody of tambura (a string-based instrument) reverberating the space. Dressed in brightly coloured costumes, the performers had rhythm in their bodies as they moved forward and backward, their hands and feet grooved with the beats and facial expressions conveying stories of their own. Another group of folk artists hailing from Karimnagar showcased the unique art of Oggu Katha and received a warm reception. The tinkling of ghungharoos was matched by the hypnotic expressions of the lead artist to produce a mesmerising effect. Talking about the diversity of performances, Santo said, “We tried to showcase a broad spectrum of art forms, keeping in mind the availability of artists and their suitability with our ecosystem. Each art form had two artists to fill a three-hour slot and we ensured that international artists are also included.” “A lot of wisdom and historical reference points has been preserved through mythology and legends and traditional art forms help share these with wider audiences,” he said, talking about folk performances at the show. “TTT also gives space for performers to share something very intimate from their lives and build communities consisting of individuals who are empathetic to each other,” he added. The string of performances also included Raghu, founder of Good Talk Factory, with his poem, “Don’t Dis My Ability”; Firoz Israel, a Telugu hip hop artist; rapper Almo; Urdu poet Zaki and musical band NRB.