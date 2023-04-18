Banapuram to Burma, a journey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, CE was at old school theme launch of former IRS officer Avula Bhaskar Reddy’s book, ‘Banapuram to Burma’, at Daspalla Hotel in Jubilee Hills. The book narrates the former IRS officer’s journey, intertwining tax trails from a small village and raw thrills of diplomacy, showcasing his academic prowess, intellectual potential, and efforts that significantly bolstered bilateral relations between India and Myanmar during his tenure.

Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy officially released ‘Banapuram to Burma’. Following the release, Krishnamurthy gave a heartfelt, inspirational yet impromptu speech about Bhaskar Reddy’s journey, it was both sentimental and inspirational.

It was, Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court, took the podium for the longest time and encouraged young people to embrace life’s challenges and pursue their goals with determination. She praised the the diplomat for his unwavering commitment to public service. She counselled all the aspiring youth to seek inspiration saying, ”Dream big and work tirelessly to achieve those dreams. Also remember importance of contributing to society, rather than solely taking from it. The journey of Bhaskar Reddy’s determination and hard work, despite coming from a rural area with limited transportation, must be an inspiration for all.” She said. Bhaskar Reddy’s academic journey highlights his passion for education and resilience amidst challenges, noted she.

The author clarified that ‘Banapuram to Burma’ is an account of his life story, with 11 chapters detailing is four decade long professional journey, from his humble beginnings in Khammam town to his current role as the President Telanagana Golf Association.

“It all started in Khammam, despite difficulties I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from SR and BGNR Government Arts and Science College. Later, in 1974 I joined a Master of Science in Chemistry, and yet and again pursued Bachelor of Laws, 10 years later in 1986 from Osmania University,” he said. In the civil services he joined as a bureaucrat in Income Tax Department 1981-2013 and served as the First Secretary in Myanmar between 1992-1995. “The book recounts stories from my time in Myanmar, where I nurtured vital connections for bilateral, cultural, and economic ties between India and Myanmar, that last,” the author said.

The launch was a full house of past and present diplomats, bureaucrats, and lawkeepers, gathered to celebrate Bhaskar Reddy’s humble journey and his dedication to serving his country as an IRS officer. G Parthasarathy, Former Indian High Commissioner to Australia; Dr B Parthasarathi Reddy, MP and Chairman, Hetero Group of Companies; were among the many who joined the launch.

Former Ambassador High Commissioner G Parthasarathy shared anecdotes from his interactions with the author during their diplomatic service. He said, “Bhaskar Reddy’s remarkable career and his ability to capture his experiences in a book that will inspire future generations, not only for service, but also inspiring future generations with literature of personal experience.” The event concluded with the formal unveiling of ‘Banapuram to Burma’ by the dignitaries, followed by a book signing session with the author.

